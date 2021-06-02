Wednesday, June 2, 2021  | 20 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Seven-year-old Florida boy swims for an hour to save family

Child is being hailed a hero.

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

Photo: CNN

A seven-year-old boy in Florida reportedly swam for an hour to save his sister and father from drowning, CNN reported Tuesday.

Chase Poust and his sister, four-year-old Abigail, went with their father for a swim in St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida. Steven Poust had anchored their boat there.

Suddenly, the current became strong because of which Abigail had to let go. Chase let go to keep her from drifting away but then both of them got stuck.

Their father jumped in to help them. He told Chase to swim to shore and stayed back with his daughter. Chase reached the shore in an hour and then he informed the rescue authorities.

When the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reached the boat’s location, Steven Poust, and his daughter and drifted about a mile and a half away. They were then safely rescued.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
florida
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hackers interrupt Israeli TV broadcast with pro-Palestine message
Hackers interrupt Israeli TV broadcast with pro-Palestine message
Cereal offender? Police probe Finland PM's breakfast bill
Cereal offender? Police probe Finland PM’s breakfast bill
Indian YouTuber arrested over flying dog
Indian YouTuber arrested over flying dog
Malaysia scrambles jets to intercept Chinese military planes
Malaysia scrambles jets to intercept Chinese military planes
Two Iran fighter pilots killed in accident: state media
Two Iran fighter pilots killed in accident: state media
Taliban warn Afghan neighbours against allowing US bases
Taliban warn Afghan neighbours against allowing US bases
Cyclone Yaas batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter
Cyclone Yaas batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter
Saudi minister defends volume limit on mosque loudspeakers
Saudi minister defends volume limit on mosque loudspeakers
Israel FM in Egypt for Gaza 'permanent ceasefire'
Israel FM in Egypt for Gaza ‘permanent ceasefire’
Two killed, 20 injured in US mass shooting
Two killed, 20 injured in US mass shooting
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.