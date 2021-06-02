Seven-year-old Florida boy swims for an hour to save family

A seven-year-old boy in Florida reportedly swam for an hour to save his sister and father from drowning, CNN reported Tuesday.

Chase Poust and his sister, four-year-old Abigail, went with their father for a swim in St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida. Steven Poust had anchored their boat there.

Suddenly, the current became strong because of which Abigail had to let go. Chase let go to keep her from drifting away but then both of them got stuck.

Their father jumped in to help them. He told Chase to swim to shore and stayed back with his daughter. Chase reached the shore in an hour and then he informed the rescue authorities.

When the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reached the boat’s location, Steven Poust, and his daughter and drifted about a mile and a half away. They were then safely rescued.

