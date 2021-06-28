Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Nude Australian sunbathers rescued, fined after deer run-in

They were sunbaking on a remote beach south of Sydney

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: AFP FILE

A pair of nude sunbathers who ran into bushland after being “startled” by a deer have been rescued, and promptly fined for breaching coronavirus rules, Australian police said Monday.

Police said the men had been sunbaking on a remote beach south of Sydney, before they fled into the Royal National Park to escape the animal.

Emergency services launched a ground and air search after the lost duo called for help shortly after dark on Sunday.

A 30-year-old man “naked and carrying a backpack” was discovered first on a walking track. A partially clothed 49-year-old was found later.

“It’s difficult to legislate against idiots,” said New South Wales state police commissioner Mick Fuller.

“But clearly putting people at risk by leaving home without a proper reason… and then getting lost in the national park and diverting important resources away from the health operation, I think they should be embarrassed.”

The men were fined US$760 for breaking stay-at-home orders by travelling outside Sydney, which is currently in lockdown to curb a growing Covid-19 outbreak.

They were among more than 40 people fined for breaching health rules in New South Wales state on Sunday, police said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Australia, sunbathers, rescued, fined, deer run-in, samaa tv live, samaa tv, samaa news live, sama tv, samaa news live pk, samaa live, samaa tv, news, samaa tv live streaming, pakistan news, pakistan, sama news live pakistan, sama, news live, samaa live news, samaa.tv, pakistan news headlines, latest news, news pakistan, live news channels, pakistan news channel live, breaking news, samaa tv live, sammatv,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
'World's happiest country' seeks migrants
‘World’s happiest country’ seeks migrants
WHO spots problems at Sputnik V vaccine plant
WHO spots problems at Sputnik V vaccine plant
Taliban's Afghanistan takeover not inevitable: US experts
Taliban’s Afghanistan takeover not inevitable: US experts
US seizes Iranian news websites including Press TV, Al-Alam
US seizes Iranian news websites including Press TV, Al-Alam
India’s Modi wants new delimitations in occupied Kashmir before elections
India’s Modi wants new delimitations in occupied Kashmir before elections
India tests longer-range drone flights, eyes Covid-19 vaccine deliveries
India tests longer-range drone flights, eyes Covid-19 vaccine deliveries
Three Muslims lynched in India on suspicion of cattle theft
Three Muslims lynched in India on suspicion of cattle theft
Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani meets Biden as US exit looms
Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani meets Biden as US exit looms
Cartel shootout leaves 18 dead in Mexico
Cartel shootout leaves 18 dead in Mexico
Free Covid vaccines for all Indian adults as Modi hails...
Free Covid vaccines for all Indian adults as Modi hails yoga ‘shield’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.