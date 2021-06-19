Saturday, June 19, 2021  | 8 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Modi invites occupied Kashmir’s leaders to all-party meeting

Meeting scheduled for May 24

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

A paramilitary officer patrols in front of the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on March 1, 2019. Photo: AFP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly called an all-party meet on June 24 to discuss the restoration of statehood and other important issues, the NDTV reported on Friday.

This is the Indian PM’s first outreach to end the political impasse over the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

At least nine parties have been called but the list could include 16 parties from Jammu and Kashmir. A formal invitation has yet to be sent.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti confirmed that she has received an invitation to the meeting.

Mufti will meet her party leaders on Sunday to decide if they will attend the all-party meeting or not.

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference has remained “tight-lipped” about the invitation, India Today reported. Its patron Farooq Abdullah, who heads the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), had earlier said that they will meet the Centre whenever it will reach out.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Indian PM Narendra Modi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Indian occupied kashmir indian occupied kashmir flag, Indian occupied kashmir map, Indian occupied kashmir area, Indian occupied kashmir news indian forces occupied kashmir in
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi among the world's 10 least liveable cities
Karachi among the world’s 10 least liveable cities
Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canadian Muslims
Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canadian Muslims
Spanish man jailed for 15 years for killing, eating mum
Spanish man jailed for 15 years for killing, eating mum
Taliban says security of airports, embassies to be 'Afghan responsibility'
Taliban says security of airports, embassies to be ‘Afghan responsibility’
Man with 39 wives dies in India
Man with 39 wives dies in India
Netanyahu defeat brings relief, if no policy shift, for Biden
Netanyahu defeat brings relief, if no policy shift, for Biden
Putin and Biden won't be friends but see path together
Putin and Biden won’t be friends but see path together
Indian baby found in box floating on Ganges
Indian baby found in box floating on Ganges
Five polio vaccinators shot dead in Afghanistan
Five polio vaccinators shot dead in Afghanistan
Four polio vaccinators shot dead in Afghanistan
Four polio vaccinators shot dead in Afghanistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.