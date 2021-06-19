Modi invites occupied Kashmir’s leaders to all-party meeting

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly called an all-party meet on June 24 to discuss the restoration of statehood and other important issues, the NDTV reported on Friday.

This is the Indian PM’s first outreach to end the political impasse over the scrapping of Article 370 in 2019, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

At least nine parties have been called but the list could include 16 parties from Jammu and Kashmir. A formal invitation has yet to be sent.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti confirmed that she has received an invitation to the meeting.

Mufti will meet her party leaders on Sunday to decide if they will attend the all-party meeting or not.

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference has remained “tight-lipped” about the invitation, India Today reported. Its patron Farooq Abdullah, who heads the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), had earlier said that they will meet the Centre whenever it will reach out.

