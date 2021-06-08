Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
HOME > Global

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-granddaughter sentenced to seven years in prison

She defrauded a businessman in South Africa

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: The Quint

A court in South Africa announced seven-year jail sentence to India’s founder Mahatma Gandhi's great-granddaughter in a fraud and forgery case, Indian media reported Tuesday. According to the Indian Express, Ashish Lata Ramgobin was accused of defrauding a businessman. He gave her Rs6.2 million in advance for “clearing import and customs duties” for a non-existent consignment from India. Gandhi’s great-granddaughter had promised the businessman a share of profits. The report said that the businessman entered into a written agreement with her for the loan because of her family credentials and forged documents she showed him. Lata Ramgobin is the daughter of noted rights activists Ela Gandhi and late Mewa Ramgobind.
