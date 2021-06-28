London: Fire breaks out near Elephant and Castle station

Two people were injured after a fire erupted near London’s Elephant and Castle train station Monday afternoon.

Huge plumes of smoke were seen in the city. According to the London Fire Brigade, the fire was doused after 100 firefighters along with 15 fire engines battled the blaze.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are attending a fire at railway arches near to #ElephantCastle railway station. Please avoid the area and close all doors and windows https://t.co/L7YXgTDzE0 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 28, 2021

A police cordon was placed around the area and the public was advised to stay away. British Transport Police said Elephant and Castle station was closed after being evacuated.

In a statement released just before 4pm, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “The fire is now under control … My thoughts are with all those affected by the very serious fire.”

National Rail, the UK’s rail network operator, said in a statement that the fire occurred “next to the track,” while Southwark Police tweeted that the incident is “not believed to be terror-related.”

