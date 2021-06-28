Monday, June 28, 2021  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

London: Fire breaks out near Elephant and Castle station

Two people injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago

Photo: Twitter/Sky News

Listen to the story
Two people were injured after a fire erupted near London's Elephant and Castle train station Monday afternoon. Huge plumes of smoke were seen in the city. According to the London Fire Brigade, the fire was doused after 100 firefighters along with 15 fire engines battled the blaze. Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are attending a fire at railway arches near to #ElephantCastle railway station. Please avoid the area and close all doors and windows https://t.co/L7YXgTDzE0— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) June 28, 2021 A police cordon was placed around the area and the public was advised to stay away. British Transport Police said Elephant and Castle station was closed after being evacuated. In a statement released just before 4pm, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “The fire is now under control … My thoughts are with all those affected by the very serious fire.” National Rail, the UK's rail network operator, said in a statement that the fire occurred "next to the track," while Southwark Police tweeted that the incident is "not believed to be terror-related." Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Two people were injured after a fire erupted near London’s Elephant and Castle train station Monday afternoon.

Huge plumes of smoke were seen in the city. According to the London Fire Brigade, the fire was doused after 100 firefighters along with 15 fire engines battled the blaze.

A police cordon was placed around the area and the public was advised to stay away. British Transport Police said Elephant and Castle station was closed after being evacuated.

In a statement released just before 4pm, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “The fire is now under control … My thoughts are with all those affected by the very serious fire.”

National Rail, the UK’s rail network operator, said in a statement that the fire occurred “next to the track,” while Southwark Police tweeted that the incident is “not believed to be terror-related.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Elephant and Castle Explosion in London South London
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Elephant and Castle South London Explosion inLondon
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
'World's happiest country' seeks migrants
‘World’s happiest country’ seeks migrants
WHO spots problems at Sputnik V vaccine plant
WHO spots problems at Sputnik V vaccine plant
Nude Australian sunbathers rescued, fined after deer run-in
Nude Australian sunbathers rescued, fined after deer run-in
Taliban's Afghanistan takeover not inevitable: US experts
Taliban’s Afghanistan takeover not inevitable: US experts
US seizes Iranian news websites including Press TV, Al-Alam
US seizes Iranian news websites including Press TV, Al-Alam
India’s Modi wants new delimitations in occupied Kashmir before elections
India’s Modi wants new delimitations in occupied Kashmir before elections
India tests longer-range drone flights, eyes Covid-19 vaccine deliveries
India tests longer-range drone flights, eyes Covid-19 vaccine deliveries
Three Muslims lynched in India on suspicion of cattle theft
Three Muslims lynched in India on suspicion of cattle theft
Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani meets Biden as US exit looms
Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani meets Biden as US exit looms
Cartel shootout leaves 18 dead in Mexico
Cartel shootout leaves 18 dead in Mexico
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.