Karachi among the world’s 10 least liveable cities

Karachi has been ranked among the world’s 10 least liveable cities in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit‘s Global Liveability Index of 140 cities.

The index takes into account more than 30 qualitative and quantitative factors spanning five broad categories: stability (25%), health care (20%), culture and environment (25%), education (10%), and infrastructure (20%). The unit also looked at how cities have fared in managing the coronavirus virus.

Here’s a list of the least livable cities in 2021.

Damascus, Syria Lagos, Nigeria Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea Dhaka, Bangladesh Algiers, Algeria Tripoli, Libya Karachi, Pakistan Harare, Zimbabwe Douala, Cameroon Caracas, Venezuela

The most liveable countries included Auckland because of its success in containing the virus and lifting restrictions early on.

“The cities that have risen to the top of the rankings this year are largely the ones that have taken stringent measures to contain the pandemic,” the global unit said in a statement.

Here’s a list of the world’s most liveable cities.

Auckland, New Zealand Osaka, Japan Adelaide, Australia Wellington, New Zealand Tokyo, Japan Perth, Australia Zurich, Switzerland Geneva, Switzerland Melbourne, Australia Brisbane, Australia

