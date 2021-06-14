Monday, June 14, 2021  | 3 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Karachi among the world’s 10 least liveable cities

Report was released on June 10

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago

Photo: Online

Karachi has been ranked among the world’s 10 least liveable cities in the world, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit‘s Global Liveability Index of 140 cities.

The index takes into account more than 30 qualitative and quantitative factors spanning five broad categories: stability (25%), health care (20%), culture and environment (25%), education (10%), and infrastructure (20%). The unit also looked at how cities have fared in managing the coronavirus virus.

Here’s a list of the least livable cities in 2021.

  1. Damascus, Syria
  2. Lagos, Nigeria
  3. Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea
  4. Dhaka, Bangladesh
  5. Algiers, Algeria
  6. Tripoli, Libya
  7. Karachi, Pakistan
  8. Harare, Zimbabwe
  9. Douala, Cameroon
  10. Caracas, Venezuela

The most liveable countries included Auckland because of its success in containing the virus and lifting restrictions early on.

“The cities that have risen to the top of the rankings this year are largely the ones that have taken stringent measures to contain the pandemic,” the global unit said in a statement.

Here’s a list of the world’s most liveable cities.

  1. Auckland, New Zealand
  2. Osaka, Japan
  3. Adelaide, Australia
  4. Wellington, New Zealand
  5. Tokyo, Japan
  6. Perth, Australia
  7. Zurich, Switzerland
  8. Geneva, Switzerland
  9. Melbourne, Australia
  10. Brisbane, Australia

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
First solar eclipse of 2021 to occur on June 10
First solar eclipse of 2021 to occur on June 10
Mahatma Gandhi's great-granddaughter sentenced to seven years in prison
Mahatma Gandhi’s great-granddaughter sentenced to seven years in prison
French man slaps President Emmanuel Macron, two people arrested
French man slaps President Emmanuel Macron, two people arrested
Taliban says security of airports, embassies to be 'Afghan responsibility'
Taliban says security of airports, embassies to be ‘Afghan responsibility’
US, Pakistan hold 'constructive discussions' amid base speculations
US, Pakistan hold ‘constructive discussions’ amid base speculations
Canadian PM says Muslim family killing was a 'terrorist attack'
Canadian PM says Muslim family killing was a ‘terrorist attack’
Man with 39 wives dies in India
Man with 39 wives dies in India
Police bust drive-through cocaine service at Rome cemetery
Police bust drive-through cocaine service at Rome cemetery
Amazon's Jeff Bezos to go to space next month
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to go to space next month
Myanmar junta hits Suu Kyi with graft charges
Myanmar junta hits Suu Kyi with graft charges
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.