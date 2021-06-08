Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
French man slaps President Emmanuel Macron, two people arrested

Video goes viral

Posted: Jun 8, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Two people have been arrested after a man slapped French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to the country's southeast on Tuesday.

A viral video shows Macron walking up to a barrier where people were standing where one of them slapped him. He was rushed away by the police then.

The identity of the man who slapped Macron, and his motives, remain unclear. He reportedly chanted, "Down with Macron-ism".

The president was visiting Tain-l'Hermitage outside the city of Valence to meet students and speak to them about the Covid-19 lockdown.

