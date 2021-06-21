Monday, June 21, 2021  | 10 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Free Covid vaccines for all Indian adults as Modi hails yoga ‘shield’

It intends to vaccinate 1.1b people by the end of the year

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
India opened up free vaccinations to all adults in an attempt to bolster its inoculation drive on Monday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a muted International Yoga Day hailing the practice's “protective” properties against the virus. The country's vaccination drive has significantly slowed in recent months due to a shortage of jabs and hesitancy, even as it battled a vicious surge in cases in April and May that overwhelmed the healthcare system in many places. Case numbers have since fallen sharply and the authorities have again relaxed many restrictions, sparking fears of another wave. The government had expanded the vaccine rollout to include all adults aged below 45 on May 1, but states and private hospitals had to procure and buy the shots themselves for the younger age group, leading to confusion and shortages. But New Delhi later changed tack, announcing it would procure 75 percent of vaccine supplies and distribute them to states so that they can inoculate people for free. So far it has administered 275 million shots, with barely four percent of people fully vaccinated. The government aims to inoculate all of India's almost 1.1 billion adults by the end of the year. “The vaccination drive is expected to pick up speed now... the daily vaccination has picked up over the last week and is expected to strengthen further,” community health expert Rajib Dasgupta told AFP. “However, both existing inequities as well as hesitancy merit deeper attention to make this a success.” The free rollout came as Modi marked the annual Yoga Day event with an early-morning address to the nation as it emerges from the surge, saying that the practice had again proved itself to be a source of “inner strength”. “When I speak to frontline warriors, they tell me that they have adopted yoga as a protective shield in their fight against coronavirus. Doctors have strengthened themselves with yoga and also used yoga to treat their patients,” Modi said. Public parks were re-opened in Delhi on Monday just in time, but the number of events for Yoga Day was cut back around the country for the second year running because of the pandemic. Yoga Day -- proposed by Modi and adopted by the United Nations in 2014 -- is observed mostly in India, but also worldwide on the Northern Hemisphere's longest day. Throughout the pandemic, India's government has touted yoga and herbal medicines -- sales of which have boomed -- to protect and give relief to people infected with the virus. But evidence is scant and the claims have faced pushback from India's doctors, who wore black armbands last month to protest Baba Ramdev, a guru with ties to the Modi administration who has said yoga can cure Covid-19.
FaceBook WhatsApp

India opened up free vaccinations to all adults in an attempt to bolster its inoculation drive on Monday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a muted International Yoga Day hailing the practice’s “protective” properties against the virus.

The country’s vaccination drive has significantly slowed in recent months due to a shortage of jabs and hesitancy, even as it battled a vicious surge in cases in April and May that overwhelmed the healthcare system in many places.

Case numbers have since fallen sharply and the authorities have again relaxed many restrictions, sparking fears of another wave.

The government had expanded the vaccine rollout to include all adults aged below 45 on May 1, but states and private hospitals had to procure and buy the shots themselves for the younger age group, leading to confusion and shortages.

But New Delhi later changed tack, announcing it would procure 75 percent of vaccine supplies and distribute them to states so that they can inoculate people for free.

So far it has administered 275 million shots, with barely four percent of people fully vaccinated.

The government aims to inoculate all of India’s almost 1.1 billion adults by the end of the year.

“The vaccination drive is expected to pick up speed now… the daily vaccination has picked up over the last week and is expected to strengthen further,” community health expert Rajib Dasgupta told AFP.

“However, both existing inequities as well as hesitancy merit deeper attention to make this a success.”

The free rollout came as Modi marked the annual Yoga Day event with an early-morning address to the nation as it emerges from the surge, saying that the practice had again proved itself to be a source of “inner strength”.

“When I speak to frontline warriors, they tell me that they have adopted yoga as a protective shield in their fight against coronavirus. Doctors have strengthened themselves with yoga and also used yoga to treat their patients,” Modi said.

Public parks were re-opened in Delhi on Monday just in time, but the number of events for Yoga Day was cut back around the country for the second year running because of the pandemic.

Yoga Day — proposed by Modi and adopted by the United Nations in 2014 — is observed mostly in India, but also worldwide on the Northern Hemisphere’s longest day.

Throughout the pandemic, India’s government has touted yoga and herbal medicines — sales of which have boomed — to protect and give relief to people infected with the virus.

But evidence is scant and the claims have faced pushback from India’s doctors, who wore black armbands last month to protest Baba Ramdev, a guru with ties to the Modi administration who has said yoga can cure Covid-19.

 
Coronavirus India India
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
India covid, India covid vaccine, India coronavirus vaccine
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi among the world's 10 least liveable cities
Karachi among the world’s 10 least liveable cities
Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canadian Muslims
Suspect charged with terrorism for truck attack on Canadian Muslims
Spanish man jailed for 15 years for killing, eating mum
Spanish man jailed for 15 years for killing, eating mum
Man with 39 wives dies in India
Man with 39 wives dies in India
Modi invites occupied Kashmir's leaders to all-party meeting
Modi invites occupied Kashmir’s leaders to all-party meeting
Netanyahu defeat brings relief, if no policy shift, for Biden
Netanyahu defeat brings relief, if no policy shift, for Biden
Putin and Biden won't be friends but see path together
Putin and Biden won’t be friends but see path together
Indian baby found in box floating on Ganges
Indian baby found in box floating on Ganges
Five polio vaccinators shot dead in Afghanistan
Five polio vaccinators shot dead in Afghanistan
Afghan leader Ghani to visit White House as withdrawal nears
Afghan leader Ghani to visit White House as withdrawal nears
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.