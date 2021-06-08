First solar eclipse of 2021 to occur on June 10

The first solar eclipse 2021 will occur on June 10. Pakistanis will, however, not be able to witness it.

It will begin at 1:12pm PST in Russia, Greenland, Northern Canada, North Asia, Europe, and the United States. It will last for 3 hours and 22 minutes.

Karachi University Prof Dr Javed Iqbal has said that the solar eclipse will peak at 3:42pm and end at 4:34pm.

During the solar eclipse, one may also be able to see the famed ring of fire that transpires during this phenomenon.

The solar eclipse happens once or twice a year however, the Earth may witness a maximum of five eclipses a year. Solar eclipses tend to only be visible to approximately 0.5% of the Earth’s surface.

