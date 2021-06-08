Tuesday, June 8, 2021  | 26 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to go to space next month

Rocket was built by his company Blue Origin

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago

In this file photo the CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos (R) gestures as he addresses the Amazon's annual Smbhav event in New Delhi on January 15, 2020. (AFP)

Listen to the story
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced plans on Monday to fly into space next month on a rocket built by his company Blue Origin, fulfilling what he said was a lifelong dream. The 57-year-old billionaire said he and his brother Mark will blast off from Earth on July 20 on the first crewed flight of the company's New Shepard launch vehicle. Blue Origin is auctioning off the third seat in the spacecraft and bidding is already at $3.2 million with thousands of participants from around the world. “I want to go on this flight because it's a thing I've wanted to do all my life,” Bezos said in a video statement. “It's an adventure.” He said he had invited his brother to join him “because we're closest friends.” “To see the Earth from space, it changes you,” Bezos said. “It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It's one Earth.” The trip will last a total of 10 minutes, four of which passengers will spend above the Karman line that marks the recognized boundary between Earth's atmosphere and space. After lift-off, the capsule separates from its booster, then spends four minutes at an altitude exceeding 60 miles (100 kilometers), during which time those on board experience weightlessness and can observe the curvature of Earth from space. The booster lands autonomously on a pad two miles from the launch site, and the capsule floats back to the surface with three large parachutes that slow it down to about a mile per hour when it lands. New Shepard has successfully carried out more than a dozen uncrewed test runs from its facility in the Guadalupe Mountains of west Texas. The reusable suborbital rocket system was named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space 60 years ago. The proceeds from the auction will go to Blue Origin's foundation, Club for the Future, which aims to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM -- science, technology, engineering and mathematics. After the auction for the first flight, Blue Origin will offer places for sale for future trips.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced plans on Monday to fly into space next month on a rocket built by his company Blue Origin, fulfilling what he said was a lifelong dream.

The 57-year-old billionaire said he and his brother Mark will blast off from Earth on July 20 on the first crewed flight of the company’s New Shepard launch vehicle.

Blue Origin is auctioning off the third seat in the spacecraft and bidding is already at $3.2 million with thousands of participants from around the world.

“I want to go on this flight because it’s a thing I’ve wanted to do all my life,” Bezos said in a video statement. “It’s an adventure.”

He said he had invited his brother to join him “because we’re closest friends.”

“To see the Earth from space, it changes you,” Bezos said. “It changes your relationship with this planet, with humanity. It’s one Earth.”

The trip will last a total of 10 minutes, four of which passengers will spend above the Karman line that marks the recognized boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and space.

After lift-off, the capsule separates from its booster, then spends four minutes at an altitude exceeding 60 miles (100 kilometers), during which time those on board experience weightlessness and can observe the curvature of Earth from space.

The booster lands autonomously on a pad two miles from the launch site, and the capsule floats back to the surface with three large parachutes that slow it down to about a mile per hour when it lands.

New Shepard has successfully carried out more than a dozen uncrewed test runs from its facility in the Guadalupe Mountains of west Texas.

The reusable suborbital rocket system was named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space 60 years ago.

The proceeds from the auction will go to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, which aims to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

After the auction for the first flight, Blue Origin will offer places for sale for future trips.

 
amazon jeff bezos
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Steam rises as Pakistan, India take basmati battle to EU
Steam rises as Pakistan, India take basmati battle to EU
Two Iran fighter pilots killed in accident: state media
Two Iran fighter pilots killed in accident: state media
'Sea snot' on Turkey's shores alarms residents
‘Sea snot’ on Turkey’s shores alarms residents
French man slaps President Emmanuel Macron, two people arrested
French man slaps President Emmanuel Macron, two people arrested
UK allows direct flights from Qatar, UAE starting June 8
UK allows direct flights from Qatar, UAE starting June 8
Seven-year-old Florida boy swims for an hour to save family
Seven-year-old Florida boy swims for an hour to save family
Two human heads left at Mexican polling stations
Two human heads left at Mexican polling stations
Toyota apologises in settlement over harassment suicide
Toyota apologises in settlement over harassment suicide
First solar eclipse of 2021 to occur on June 10
First solar eclipse of 2021 to occur on June 10
Mahatma Gandhi's great-granddaughter sentenced to seven years in prison
Mahatma Gandhi’s great-granddaughter sentenced to seven years in prison
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.