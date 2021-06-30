Wednesday, June 30, 2021  | 19 ZUL-QAADAH, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Covid tourism impact could top $4 trillion: UN

Many developing countries are highly dependent on international tourism

SAMAA | - Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Tourists wearing a protective respiratory mask tour outside the Colosseo monument (Colisee, Coliseum) in downtown Rome on February 28, 2020. Photo: AFP

The economic impact from the plunge in tourism since the pandemic emerged last year could top $4 trillion, a UN report said Wednesday.

The joint report by the UN’s World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) found that the lack of widespread vaccination in developing countries was leading to mounting economic losses.

“Tourism is a lifeline for millions, and advancing vaccination to protect communities and support tourism’s safe restart is critical to the recovery of jobs and generation of much-needed resources,” UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said in a statement.

He noted that many developing countries are highly dependent on international tourism.

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic brought international air travel to a near halt for much of last year as many countries refused to allow non-essential travel.

That punched a $2.4 trillion hole in the tourism and related sectors last year, and the report warns a similar loss may occur this year depending on the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines.

With Covid-19 vaccination rates wildly uneven — with some countries having inoculated less than one percent of their population while others have topped 60 percent — will see the economic damage concentrated in those countries with low vaccination rates.

The report found “the asymmetric roll-out of vaccines magnifies the economic blow tourism has suffered in developing countries, as they could account for up to 60 percent of the global GDP losses.”

It noted they already suffered the biggest drops in tourism arrivals last year, estimated at between 60 percent and 80 percent.

Although the tourism sector is expected to recover faster in countries with high vaccination rates, like the United States, the UNWTO doesn’t expect international tourism to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023 at the earliest.

The 63-75 percent drop in international tourism this year from 2019 levels forecast by UNCTAD is expected to cause between $1.7 and $2.4 trillion euros in lost economic activity.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus tourism
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
tourism, global tourism, UN, Covid-19, coronavirus, coronavirus vaccination
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
WHO spots problems at Sputnik V vaccine plant
WHO spots problems at Sputnik V vaccine plant
Nude Australian sunbathers rescued, fined after deer run-in
Nude Australian sunbathers rescued, fined after deer run-in
Taliban's Afghanistan takeover not inevitable: US experts
Taliban’s Afghanistan takeover not inevitable: US experts
US seizes Iranian news websites including Press TV, Al-Alam
US seizes Iranian news websites including Press TV, Al-Alam
India’s Modi wants new delimitations in occupied Kashmir before elections
India’s Modi wants new delimitations in occupied Kashmir before elections
Mexico top court decriminalizes recreational marijuana use
Mexico top court decriminalizes recreational marijuana use
Pro-Iran militias attack US base in Syria after air strikes
Pro-Iran militias attack US base in Syria after air strikes
Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani meets Biden as US exit looms
Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani meets Biden as US exit looms
Cartel shootout leaves 18 dead in Mexico
Cartel shootout leaves 18 dead in Mexico
Pentagon says air strikes in Iraq, Syria targeted Iran-backed militias
Pentagon says air strikes in Iraq, Syria targeted Iran-backed militias
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.