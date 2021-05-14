Friday, May 14, 2021  | 1 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

UNSC to meet Sunday on Palestine after US delay

Early Friday, Israel bombarded Gaza with artillery and air strikes

SAMAA | - Posted: May 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
UNSC to meet Sunday on Palestine after US delay

Flames rise after an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip on 11 May 2021. Photo AF

The UN Security Council will hold a virtual public meeting Sunday to address the soaring violence between Israel and the Palestinians, diplomats said Thursday. 

The United States, which had blocked an originally scheduled Friday session and proposed a meeting early next week, agreed to move the session — requested by Tunisia, Norway and China — to Sunday, the same sources said.

The United States said earlier Thursday it wanted to give time for diplomacy.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, asked about the scrapping of Friday’s session, had said the United States was not blocking a meeting but wanted to hold it later.

“We are open to and supportive of an open discussion at the United Nations,” Blinken told reporters in Washington.

“I think we’re looking at early next week. This, I hope, will give some time for the diplomacy to have some effect,” he said, before the meeting was set for Sunday.

The United States, Israel’s key ally, has defended the Jewish state’s deadly offensive in response to rocket fire from the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas which controls the Gaza Strip.

But President Joe Biden’s administration has also voiced alarm over civilian casualties and earlier pushed Israel to hold off on evictions of Palestinians in Jerusalem, the immediate trigger for the flare-up.

Blinken spoke Wednesday to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas, and a senior State Department official, Hady Amr, was en route Thursday to the region. 

The United States is seeking “an end to the violence which continues to claim the lives of innocent children, women and men,” Blinken said.

“We’ve been very clear that rocket attacks must cease,” he said.

Security Council sessions, held by videoconference due to the pandemic, require support of all 15 members.

Early Friday, Israel bombarded Gaza with artillery and air strikes as part of the ongoing operation against Hamas, the military said. 

“Israeli planes and troops on the ground are carrying out an attack in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli army said in a brief message, although it later clarified there were no boots on the ground.

In Gaza, more than 100 people have been reported killed since Monday — including 27 children — and more than 580 people wounded as heavy bombardment has rocked the crowded coastal enclave and brought down entire tower blocks.

Inside Israel, seven people have been killed since Monday, including one six-year-old, after a rocket struck a family home

FaceBook WhatsApp
Palestine
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian disaster again breaks pandemic records
Indian disaster again breaks pandemic records
Airlines suspend flights to Israel
Airlines suspend flights to Israel
Timeline: Deadly Gaza and Jerusalem clashes
Timeline: Deadly Gaza and Jerusalem clashes
Hamas fires rocket at Israel's second airport near Eilat
Hamas fires rocket at Israel’s second airport near Eilat
Israeli air raid kills 21 Palestinians
Israeli air raid kills 21 Palestinians
Large Chinese rocket segment disintegrates over Indian Ocean
Large Chinese rocket segment disintegrates over Indian Ocean
East Jerusalem hospital fills up after Al-Aqsa clashes
East Jerusalem hospital fills up after Al-Aqsa clashes
Pakistan PM condemns shameful attacks on worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque
Pakistan PM condemns shameful attacks on worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque
India daily virus deaths top 4,000
India daily virus deaths top 4,000
Over 30 killed in blast near Afghan girls' school
Over 30 killed in blast near Afghan girls’ school
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.