PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia this week: Ashrafi

Will meet OIC general secretary and crown prince during his visit

Posted: May 3, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia this week: Ashrafi
Listen to the story
Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia this week on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said Monday. Ashrafi, PM Khan’s special representative on religious harmony, told reporters that the premier will meet the secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other state officials during his visit to the kingdom. The premier will also perform an umrah during his visit, Ashrafi added. Ashrafi said Saudi Arabia’s government has announced that it will be constructing a mosque named after King Salman bin Abdul Aziz at the new campus of the Islamic University in Islamabad. “This grand mosque will have the capacity to accommodate 10,000 men and 2,000 women,” he said.
