Friday, May 28, 2021  | 15 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Pandemic won’t be over until 70% are vaccinated: WHO official

Says speed is 'of essence'

SAMAA | - Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 mins ago

Photo: Online

The WHO’s European director warned Friday that the Covid-19 pandemic won’t be over until at least 70 percent of people are vaccinated, while deploring that the vaccine rollout in Europe is still “too slow”.

“The pandemic will be over once we reach 70 percent minimum coverage in vaccination,” the World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe Hans Kluge told AFP in an interview.

Kluge also said that one of his main worries was the increased contagiousness of new variants of the novel coronavirus.

“We know for example that the B.1617 (Indian variant) is more transmissible than the B.117 (British variant), which already was more transmissible than the previous strain,” Kluge said.

According to the Belgian doctor, speed is “of essence” in pandemic.

“Even when WHO declared a pandemic, many countries were still waiting, we lost valuable time.”

While the regional director, who has held the position since February 2020, lauded calls for solidarity he stressed that a speedy rollout of vaccines was of the utmost importance.

“Our best friend is speed, the time is working against us, the vaccination roll-out still goes too slow,” Kluge said.

“We need to accelerate, we need to enlarge the number of vaccines.”

In the 53 countries and territories that make up the WHO’s European region — including several in Central Asia — 26 percent of the population has received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

In the European Union, 36.6 percent of the population has received at least one dose, according to a count by AFP.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News WHO
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Coronavirus, Covid News, WHO, pandemic,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Man dies trapped inside dinosaur statue in Spain
Man dies trapped inside dinosaur statue in Spain
Hackers interrupt Israeli TV broadcast with pro-Palestine message
Hackers interrupt Israeli TV broadcast with pro-Palestine message
Bangladesh allows citizens to travel to Israel
Bangladesh allows citizens to travel to Israel
India tells social media firms to discard 'Indian variant' posts
India tells social media firms to discard ‘Indian variant’ posts
Canada extends Pakistan, India flight ban over Covid
Canada extends Pakistan, India flight ban over Covid
IMF proposes $50b plan to end coronavirus pandemic: official
IMF proposes $50b plan to end coronavirus pandemic: official
Cyclone Yaas batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter
Cyclone Yaas batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter
Taliban warn Afghan neighbours against allowing US bases
Taliban warn Afghan neighbours against allowing US bases
Cereal offender? Police probe Finland PM's breakfast bill
Cereal offender? Police probe Finland PM’s breakfast bill
India police visit Twitter offices after govt tweet flagged
India police visit Twitter offices after govt tweet flagged
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.