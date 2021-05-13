Thursday, May 13, 2021  | 30 Ramadhan, 1442
HOME > Global

Pakistan PM condemns shameful attacks on worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque

Imran Khan assures Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of continued support

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan PM condemns shameful attacks on worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque

File photo: AFP

Prime Minister Imran Khan assured on Thursday Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan’s continued support of the Palestinian people in their struggle against Israeli occupation.

PM Khan and the Palestinian president discussed the situation after Israeli attacks on Palestine in a telephonic conversation Thursday. He condemned the Israeli missile attacks on Gaza.

“The attacks on worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque are shameful,” the Pakistan prime minister said. “Pakistan will raise voice on this violation of human rights.”

Abbas appreciated Pakistan’s support in difficult times.

The Israeli army has launched hundreds of air strikes on the Gaza Strip since Monday in some of the worst violence in seven years.

In Gaza, 83 people have been killed so far — including 17 children — and more than 480 wounded in days of relentless Israeli air strikes on the crowded coastal enclave.

Tensions have soared over Israel’s planned eviction of Palestinians from a district in annexed east Jerusalem, which the Jewish state sees as part of its eternal capital but is considered occupied by the United Nations.

Echoing the mood in much of the Muslim world, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman voiced scathing criticism of Israel in a phone call Wednesday with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of Eid.

The king “stressed Saudi Arabia’s strong condemnation of the Israeli measures in Jerusalem and the acts of violence carried out by Israel… (and) affirmed that the kingdom stands by the Palestinian people,” the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Calls for calm emerged from around the world Wednesday, while others voiced support for the warring parties.

