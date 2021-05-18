Tuesday, May 18, 2021  | 5 Shawwal, 1442
Muslim man forced to chant Hindu slogans, killed in India

He went to a nearby village to buy medicines

Posted: May 18, 2021
Posted: May 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
File photo: AFP

Listen to the story
A Muslim man was abducted and beaten to death in India's Haryana state while he was returning home after buying medicines, the Times of India reported Tuesday. His family said Asif was lynched by a mob and was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram. Two of his cousins were injured in the attack too. The police, however, said it was not a hate crime but an outcome of an old enmity. The deceased's uncle, Maktoob Khan, said that Asif’s car was intercepted by a group of men and he was thrashed by them. “They abused Asif and his cousins and forced them to say Jai Shri Ram,” Khan said.
A Muslim man was abducted and beaten to death in India’s Haryana state while he was returning home after buying medicines, the Times of India reported Tuesday.

His family said Asif was lynched by a mob and was forced to chant Jai Shri Ram. Two of his cousins were injured in the attack too.

The police, however, said it was not a hate crime but an outcome of an old enmity.

The deceased’s uncle, Maktoob Khan, said that Asif’s car was intercepted by a group of men and he was thrashed by them.

“They abused Asif and his cousins and forced them to say Jai Shri Ram,” Khan said.

 
