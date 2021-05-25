Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Man dies trapped inside dinosaur statue in Spain

It is not clear why he went inside

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Man dies trapped inside dinosaur statue in Spain

Flowers are placed near a large statue of a dinosaur on May 25, 2021 in Santa Coloma de Gramanet near Barcelona, where a man died after becoming trapped inside the statue. Photo: AFP

A 40-year-old man died after becoming trapped inside a large statue of a dinosaur in a Barcelona suburb, Spanish police said Tuesday.

It is not clear why the man went inside the decorative stegosaurus located outside a disused cinema in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, but there is no suspicion of foul play, said a spokeswoman for the regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra.

“Everything indicates it was an accidental death,” she told AFP.

Police were called to the scene on Saturday.

Spanish media reported that a father and his son out playing in the area noticed a strange smell coming from the papier-mache figure and alerted the authorities.

Firefighters removed the man’s body, which was inside one of the legs of the dinosaur.

According to local media, police suspect the man — who had been reported missing by his family — had entered the statue to sleep there or to try to retrieve something, such as his mobile phone, and became stuck.

The dinosaur statue has previously sometimes been used by homeless people as a place to sleep.

There is a removable slab in the dinosaur’s stomach which the man is believed to have used to climb inside.

FaceBook WhatsApp
spain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Spain, dinosaur, statue, man, dies
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Facebook app store ratings drop amid Israeli attacks on Gaza
Facebook app store ratings drop amid Israeli attacks on Gaza
Muslim man forced to chant Hindu slogans, killed in India
Muslim man forced to chant Hindu slogans, killed in India
Deadly 'black fungus' surges among India's Covid-19 patients
Deadly ‘black fungus’ surges among India’s Covid-19 patients
Indian fighter jet crashes in Punjab, pilot killed
Indian fighter jet crashes in Punjab, pilot killed
Bangladesh allows citizens to travel to Israel
Bangladesh allows citizens to travel to Israel
Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire after 11 days of fighting
Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire after 11 days of fighting
India tells social media firms to discard 'Indian variant' posts
India tells social media firms to discard ‘Indian variant’ posts
Canada extends Pakistan, India flight ban over Covid
Canada extends Pakistan, India flight ban over Covid
Biden tells Netanyahu he expects 'significant de-escalation today' in Gaza
Biden tells Netanyahu he expects ‘significant de-escalation today’ in Gaza
IMF proposes $50b plan to end coronavirus pandemic: official
IMF proposes $50b plan to end coronavirus pandemic: official
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.