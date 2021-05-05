Wednesday, May 5, 2021  | 22 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai dies in Indian custody

He was shifted to Udhampur jail last year

SAMAA | - Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai dies in Indian custody

Picture: Kashmir Media Service

Listen to the story
Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has died in an Indian jail, the Kashmir Media Service reported Wednesday. According to the report, 77-year-old Sehrai was shifted to the Udhampur jail in occupied Kashmir in July 2020 under the Public Safety Act. He was shifted to a hospital on Tuesday after his health deteriorated. Sehrai was a close friend of Syed Ali Gilani and a member of the Jamaat-e-Islami. His son was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in May 2020.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has died in an Indian jail, the Kashmir Media Service reported Wednesday.

According to the report, 77-year-old Sehrai was shifted to the Udhampur jail in occupied Kashmir in July 2020 under the Public Safety Act.

He was shifted to a hospital on Tuesday after his health deteriorated.

Sehrai was a close friend of Syed Ali Gilani and a member of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

His son was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in May 2020.

 
Ashraf Sehrai Kashmir
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai, Ashraf Sherai, Kashmir
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Abbottabad raid was ‘most secretive’ operation of my career: Brenan
Abbottabad raid was ‘most secretive’ operation of my career: Brenan
Bill, Melinda Gates end marriage after 27 years
Bill, Melinda Gates end marriage after 27 years
Saudi prince strikes conciliatory tone with rival Iran
Saudi prince strikes conciliatory tone with rival Iran
Setback for Modi with key India state poll loss
Setback for Modi with key India state poll loss
Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives in India as death toll hits...
Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives in India as death toll hits new record
India Covid deaths climb again as global aid flown in
India Covid deaths climb again as global aid flown in
PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia this week: Ashrafi
PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia this week: Ashrafi
India expands faltering Covid-19 vaccine drive as new cases soar
India expands faltering Covid-19 vaccine drive as new cases soar
Israel buries dead after Jewish pilgrim stampede kills 45
Israel buries dead after Jewish pilgrim stampede kills 45
Egypt buys 30 Rafale fighter jets from France
Egypt buys 30 Rafale fighter jets from France
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.