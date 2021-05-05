Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Ashraf Sehrai dies in Indian custody

Listen to the story

Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai has died in an Indian jail, the Kashmir Media Service reported Wednesday.

According to the report, 77-year-old Sehrai was shifted to the Udhampur jail in occupied Kashmir in July 2020 under the Public Safety Act.

He was shifted to a hospital on Tuesday after his health deteriorated.

Sehrai was a close friend of Syed Ali Gilani and a member of the Jamaat-e-Islami.

His son was killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in May 2020.