Sunday, May 16, 2021  | 3 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Israeli PM Netanyahu says Gaza building housing media ‘legitimate target’

AP demands independent investigation into attack on office

SAMAA | - Posted: May 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Israeli PM Netanyahu says Gaza building housing media ‘legitimate target’

Journalists of the Associated Press stand in shock next to the rubble of Jala Tower, which was housing international press offices, following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on May 15, 2021. (AFP)

Listen to the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday defended the strike on the Gaza tower that housed the Associated Press and Al Jazeera bureaus, alleging it also hosted a Palestinian “terrorist” intelligence office. “Here's the intelligence we had,” Netanyahu told CBS News. “An intelligence office for the Palestinian terrorist organization (was) housed in that building that plots and organizes the terror attacks against Israeli civilians.” "So it is a perfectly legitimate target. I can tell you that we took every precaution to make sure that there were no civilian injuries, in fact, no deaths," Netanyahu told the network's show "Face the Nation." The Associated Press said Israel had not yet provided it with evidence of militant activity in the building, which was reduced to rubble by the strike. “What the AP would like is... an independent investigation into what happened yesterday,” AP executive editor Sally Buzbee told CNN. “We're in a conflict situation. We do not take sides in that conflict. We have heard the Israelis say they have evidence. We don't know what that evidence is.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday pleaded for an immediate end to the outbreak of deadly Israeli-Palestinian violence, warning that the fighting could plunge the region into an "uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis." Guterres earlier said he was "deeply disturbed" by Israel's strike on Saturday on the tower housing the media bureaus. US President Joe Biden on Saturday underscored Israel's right to defend itself in a phone call with Netanyahu but also expressed "grave concern" over the violence as well as for the safety of journalists. The escalating conflict was sparked by unrest in Jerusalem that had simmered for weeks and led to clashes between riot police and Palestinians, fuelled by anger over planned Israeli expulsions of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday defended the strike on the Gaza tower that housed the Associated Press and Al Jazeera bureaus, alleging it also hosted a Palestinian “terrorist” intelligence office.

“Here’s the intelligence we had,” Netanyahu told CBS News. “An intelligence office for the Palestinian terrorist organization (was) housed in that building that plots and organizes the terror attacks against Israeli civilians.”

“So it is a perfectly legitimate target. I can tell you that we took every precaution to make sure that there were no civilian injuries, in fact, no deaths,” Netanyahu told the network’s show “Face the Nation.”

The Associated Press said Israel had not yet provided it with evidence of militant activity in the building, which was reduced to rubble by the strike.

“What the AP would like is… an independent investigation into what happened yesterday,” AP executive editor Sally Buzbee told CNN.

“We’re in a conflict situation. We do not take sides in that conflict. We have heard the Israelis say they have evidence. We don’t know what that evidence is.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday pleaded for an immediate end to the outbreak of deadly Israeli-Palestinian violence, warning that the fighting could plunge the region into an “uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis.”

Guterres earlier said he was “deeply disturbed” by Israel’s strike on Saturday on the tower housing the media bureaus.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday underscored Israel’s right to defend itself in a phone call with Netanyahu but also expressed “grave concern” over the violence as well as for the safety of journalists.

The escalating conflict was sparked by unrest in Jerusalem that had simmered for weeks and led to clashes between riot police and Palestinians, fuelled by anger over planned Israeli expulsions of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

 
Associated Press Israel
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Associated Press Gaza, Gaza media building, Gaza media tower, al Jazeera Gaza office, al Jazeera Gaza building
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Airlines suspend flights to Israel
Airlines suspend flights to Israel
Timeline: Deadly Gaza and Jerusalem clashes
Timeline: Deadly Gaza and Jerusalem clashes
Hamas fires rocket at Israel's second airport near Eilat
Hamas fires rocket at Israel’s second airport near Eilat
Israeli air raid kills 21 Palestinians
Israeli air raid kills 21 Palestinians
Pakistan PM condemns shameful attacks on worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque
Pakistan PM condemns shameful attacks on worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque
East Jerusalem hospital fills up after Al-Aqsa clashes
East Jerusalem hospital fills up after Al-Aqsa clashes
UNSC to meet Sunday on Palestine after US delay
UNSC to meet Sunday on Palestine after US delay
Israeli strike destroys Gaza building housing AP, Al Jazeera offices
Israeli strike destroys Gaza building housing AP, Al Jazeera offices
Taliban, Afghan forces declare Eid holiday ceasefire as violence soars
Taliban, Afghan forces declare Eid holiday ceasefire as violence soars
18 elephants suspected killed by India lightning strike
18 elephants suspected killed by India lightning strike
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.