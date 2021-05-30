Sunday, May 30, 2021  | 17 Shawwal, 1442
Israel FM in Egypt for Gaza ‘permanent ceasefire’

First visit in 13 years

Posted: May 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Israeli foreign minister Gabi Ashkenazi arrived in Cairo Sunday to discuss with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry the establishment of a "permanent ceasefire" between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers. Ashkenazi tweeted in Arabic, English, and Hebrew that his Cairo trip is "the first formal visit of an Israeli FM in 13 years". "We will discuss establishing a permanent ceasefire with Hamas, a mechanism for providing humanitarian aid, and the reconstruction of Gaza with a pivotal role played by the international community," he added. Egypt played a pivotal role in brokering a ceasefire earlier this month between the Israelis and Gaza's Palestinian Islamist rulers Hamas, bringing an end to 11 days of fighting. Senior Egyptian security officials confirmed to AFP Sunday that Hamas's leader Ismail Haniyeh would also be in Cairo for discussions but would not provide further details. Concurrently, Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel leading a high-level security delegation is expected in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, the officials added. "President (Abdel Fattah) al-Sisi instructed the general intelligence chief to discuss with the Israeli Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) and concerned authorities the fixing of a permanent ceasefire and the latest developments on the Palestinian front," they said. Sisi, who has restored his country's role as a regional heavyweight, also tasked Kamel with ending political divisions between rivals Hamas in Gaza and Fatah in the West Bank, the officials said. Palestinians have been politically divided between Hamas and its Fatah, but analysts say the latest escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has served to unite the geographically fragmented Palestinian community in a way not seen in years. The flare-up was the result of increased tensions in Jerusalem, including over Israeli security forces cracking down on Palestinians inside the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site, which is also revered by Jews as the Temple Mount. Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 254 Palestinians, including 66 children, health officials said. Rockets and other fire from Gaza claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and an Arab-Israeli teenager, medics said. Sisi has pledged $500 million to help reconstruction efforts in the densely populated enclave, which was pummelled by Israeli airstrikes. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
