Indian fighter jet crashes in Punjab, pilot killed

An Indian Air Force pilot was killed after a MiG-21 fighter jet crashed near Punjab’s Moga early Friday.

The pilot has been identified as Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary.

The crash occurred at 1am at Langiana Khurd village of Baghapurana soon after taking off from Suratgarh in the Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

“There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector,” the Indian Air Force confirmed in a tweet.

There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector. The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 21, 2021

“IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” it said, adding that a court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the crash.