Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Global

Indian fighter jet crashes in Punjab, pilot killed

It crashed near Moga

Posted: May 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Indian fighter jet crashes in Punjab, pilot killed

An Indian Air Force pilot was killed after a MiG-21 fighter jet crashed near Punjab’s Moga early Friday.

The pilot has been identified as Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary.

The crash occurred at 1am at Langiana Khurd village of Baghapurana soon after taking off from Suratgarh in the Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

“There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector,” the Indian Air Force confirmed in a tweet.

“IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family,” it said, adding that a court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the crash.

