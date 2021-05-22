Saturday, May 22, 2021  | 9 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

India tells social media firms to discard ‘Indian variant’ posts

The B.1.617 variant was first detected in India last year

SAMAA | - Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
India tells social media firms to discard ‘Indian variant’ posts

Photo: AFP

India’s government has ordered social media platforms to take down content that refers to the “Indian variant” of the coronavirus.

The B.1.617 variant was first detected in India last year and has been blamed for much of a devastating Covid-19 wave that has battered South Asian nations in recent weeks.

It has spread to Britain and at least 43 other countries, where “Indian variant” has become a widely used term.

The government order, sent Friday by the electronics and information technology ministry, highlighted government sensitivity to accusations that it has mishandled the new surge.

In it, the ministry told social media companies to “remove all the content” that refers to the “Indian variant”.

“It has come to our knowledge that a false statement is being circulated online which implies that an ‘Indian variant’ of coronavirus is spreading across the countries. This is completely FALSE,” read the letter, obtained by AFP.

The ministry cited previous calls to curb “false news and misinformation” about the pandemic on social media as a basis for the order.

It argued that the World Health Organization did not link any country to the B.1.617 variant.

The WHO declared the strain a “global concern” last week as it spread around the world.

Several countries have banned or put severe restrictions on passengers from India since the variant emerged.

Many health experts and governments have used country names to describe new coronavirus variants that have emerged in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.

Indian government officials have regularly used the term “UK variant” since the mutant British strain started spreading in India.

The right-wing government has been criticised for its efforts to contain the new pandemic wave. India has faced severe shortages of oxygen, vaccines, hospital beds and life-saving drugs.

The government last month ordered Twitter and Facebook to remove dozens of posts critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the crisis.

India on Saturday reported another 257,000 cases and 4,194 deaths in 24 hours, taking its total to 26.2 million infections and 295,525 deaths.

Almost half of the deaths have been recorded since late March when the new surge started battering the nation of 1.3 billion people.

The capital, New Delhi, meanwhile stopped vaccine shots for people aged under 45 because it has run out of jabs.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus India social media
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
India, coronavirus, social media, Indian variant, posts
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Facebook app store ratings drop amid Israeli attacks on Gaza
Facebook app store ratings drop amid Israeli attacks on Gaza
Muslim man forced to chant Hindu slogans, killed in India
Muslim man forced to chant Hindu slogans, killed in India
Deadly 'black fungus' surges among India's Covid-19 patients
Deadly ‘black fungus’ surges among India’s Covid-19 patients
Indian fighter jet crashes in Punjab, pilot killed
Indian fighter jet crashes in Punjab, pilot killed
Cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken India's west coast
Cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken India’s west coast
Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire after 11 days of fighting
Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire after 11 days of fighting
Biden tells Netanyahu he expects 'significant de-escalation today' in Gaza
Biden tells Netanyahu he expects ‘significant de-escalation today’ in Gaza
Israeli strike destroys Gaza building housing AP, Al Jazeera offices
Israeli strike destroys Gaza building housing AP, Al Jazeera offices
Israeli PM Netanyahu says Gaza building housing media 'legitimate target'
Israeli PM Netanyahu says Gaza building housing media ‘legitimate target’
Canada extends Pakistan, India flight ban over Covid
Canada extends Pakistan, India flight ban over Covid
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.