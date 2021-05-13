Thursday, May 13, 2021  | 30 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Hamas fires rocket at Israel’s second airport near Eilat

Demands international airlines immediately halt flights to Israeli airports

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Hamas fires rocket at Israel’s second airport near Eilat

Rockets are being launched towards Israel from Gaza City, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on May 12, 2021. Photo: AFP

Hamas on Thursday said it fired a rocket at Israel’s Ramon airport near Eilat, where incoming passenger flights were diverted after waves of rocket launches towards the main airport near Tel Aviv.

A spokesman for Hamas’ armed wing announced the launch of the rocket and demanded that “all international airlines immediately halt their flights to any airports” in the Jewish state.

Hamas has fired over 1,600 rockets towards Israel since Monday, with the Israel military saying it struck Gaza targets over 600 times.

Earlier Thursday, Israel’s civil aviation authority said it had diverted all incoming passenger flights headed for Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport to Ramon airport, as air raid warnings once more went off across Israel.

International carriers were meanwhile cancelling flights to Israel.

Spokespeople for United Airlines and American Airlines told AFP their flights from the US to Israel had been cancelled “through May 15”.

In Gaza, 83 people have been killed in Israeli missile attacks since Monday.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Hamas Israel
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hamas, Israel, rocket, airport, Eilat
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian disaster again breaks pandemic records
Indian disaster again breaks pandemic records
Timeline: Deadly Gaza and Jerusalem clashes
Timeline: Deadly Gaza and Jerusalem clashes
Israeli air raid kills 21 Palestinians
Israeli air raid kills 21 Palestinians
Large Chinese rocket segment disintegrates over Indian Ocean
Large Chinese rocket segment disintegrates over Indian Ocean
East Jerusalem hospital fills up after Al-Aqsa clashes
East Jerusalem hospital fills up after Al-Aqsa clashes
Britain, France send ships to Jersey as fishing spat deepens
Britain, France send ships to Jersey as fishing spat deepens
India daily virus deaths top 4,000
India daily virus deaths top 4,000
Over 30 killed in blast near Afghan girls' school
Over 30 killed in blast near Afghan girls’ school
Taliban, Afghan forces declare Eid holiday ceasefire as violence soars
Taliban, Afghan forces declare Eid holiday ceasefire as violence soars
China's population grows to 1.4 billion
China’s population grows to 1.4 billion
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.