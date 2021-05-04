Tuesday, May 4, 2021  | 21 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Egypt buys 30 Rafale fighter jets from France

It's the world's third biggest arms importer after Saudi Arabia and India

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Egypt buys 30 Rafale fighter jets from France

File photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Egypt's military has confirmed it ordered 30 Rafale jets from French defence firm Dassault Aviation to shore up “national security”. The order, which follows the 2015 purchase of 24 Rafale jets, will be financed through a 10-year loan, the military said in a statement late Monday. Investigative site Disclose had reported earlier Monday that the order was part of a secret mega-defence deal worth almost four billion euros ($4.8 billion). Egypt is the world's third biggest arms importer after Saudi Arabia and India, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Its arms purchases grew by 136 percent over the last decade and it has diversified its sourcing beyond the United States, buying military equipment from France, Germany and Russia, the institute said in a report released earlier this year. The new Rafale deal “reinforces the strategic and military partnership between France and Egypt,” French Defence Minister Florence Parly said in a statement on Tuesday. “This contract illustrates the strategic nature of the partnership that France maintains with Egypt, while our two countries are resolutely committed to the fight against terrorism and are working for stability in their regional environment,” the statement added. Cairo has positioned itself as a bulwark of stability in the region as the conflict in its western neighbour Libya grinds on. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron enjoy a close relationship built on mutual security interests. At a joint press conference with Sisi in Paris in December, Macron said: “I will not condition defence and economic cooperation matters on these disagreements (over human rights).”
FaceBook WhatsApp

Egypt’s military has confirmed it ordered 30 Rafale jets from French defence firm Dassault Aviation to shore up “national security”.

The order, which follows the 2015 purchase of 24 Rafale jets, will be financed through a 10-year loan, the military said in a statement late Monday.

Investigative site Disclose had reported earlier Monday that the order was part of a secret mega-defence deal worth almost four billion euros ($4.8 billion).

Egypt is the world’s third biggest arms importer after Saudi Arabia and India, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Its arms purchases grew by 136 percent over the last decade and it has diversified its sourcing beyond the United States, buying military equipment from France, Germany and Russia, the institute said in a report released earlier this year.

The new Rafale deal “reinforces the strategic and military partnership between France and Egypt,” French Defence Minister Florence Parly said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This contract illustrates the strategic nature of the partnership that France maintains with Egypt, while our two countries are resolutely committed to the fight against terrorism and are working for stability in their regional environment,” the statement added.

Cairo has positioned itself as a bulwark of stability in the region as the conflict in its western neighbour Libya grinds on.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron enjoy a close relationship built on mutual security interests.

At a joint press conference with Sisi in Paris in December, Macron said: “I will not condition defence and economic cooperation matters on these disagreements (over human rights).”

 
Egypt France rafale
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Rafale jets, Rafale fighter jets, Egypt, Rafale France, Egypt Rafale
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Abbottabad raid was ‘most secretive’ operation of my career: Brenan
Abbottabad raid was ‘most secretive’ operation of my career: Brenan
Bill, Melinda Gates end marriage after 27 years
Bill, Melinda Gates end marriage after 27 years
Saudi prince strikes conciliatory tone with rival Iran
Saudi prince strikes conciliatory tone with rival Iran
Setback for Modi with key India state poll loss
Setback for Modi with key India state poll loss
India Covid patients flock to makeshift tent for lifesaving oxygen
India Covid patients flock to makeshift tent for lifesaving oxygen
Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives in India as death toll hits...
Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives in India as death toll hits new record
Iran orders probe into 'conspiracy' of leaked Zarif audio
Iran orders probe into ‘conspiracy’ of leaked Zarif audio
India Covid deaths climb again as global aid flown in
India Covid deaths climb again as global aid flown in
Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India
Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India
PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia this week: Ashrafi
PM Khan to visit Saudi Arabia this week: Ashrafi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.