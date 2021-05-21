Friday, May 21, 2021  | 8 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Canada extends Pakistan, India flight ban over Covid

The measure, first announced on April 22, was set to expire Saturday

SAMAA | - Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Canada extends Pakistan, India flight ban over Covid

An Air Canada plane sits on the tarmac at Trudeau airport near Montreal, Canada. (File photo: AFP)

Listen to the story
A Canadian ban on direct passenger flights from Pakistan and India after increased Covid-19 cases were detected in travellers arriving from these countries was extended Friday until June 21. The measure, first announced on April 22, was set to expire Saturday. “Our battle against Covid-19 continues,” Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra told a news conference. “On April 22 Transport Canada issued a notice to ban all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days based on public health advice to reduce the importation risk of Covid-19 and its variants,” he said. “We are now extending this measures to June 21.” The minister noted a “significant reduction” in the number of positive Covid-19 cases arriving on international flights of late. But “based on public health advice,” he said, “this is not the right time to consider loosening any border control measures.” India, which has been undergoing an alarming surge blamed on a “double mutant” variant and super-spreader events, has recorded more than 26 million Covid-19 cases. Last month, Ottawa said only 1.8 percent of travellers to Canada had tested positive for coronavirus, but while India accounted for 20 percent of air travel to Canada, more than half of all positive tests at the border were from flights arriving from the country. Similar high numbers were also linked to Pakistan. All travellers to Canada are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. They must also present a negative Covid test before boarding an international flight, and another upon arrival in Canada.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A Canadian ban on direct passenger flights from Pakistan and India after increased Covid-19 cases were detected in travellers arriving from these countries was extended Friday until June 21.

The measure, first announced on April 22, was set to expire Saturday.

“Our battle against Covid-19 continues,” Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra told a news conference.

“On April 22 Transport Canada issued a notice to ban all direct commercial and private passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days based on public health advice to reduce the importation risk of Covid-19 and its variants,” he said. “We are now extending this measures to June 21.”

The minister noted a “significant reduction” in the number of positive Covid-19 cases arriving on international flights of late.

But “based on public health advice,” he said, “this is not the right time to consider loosening any border control measures.”

India, which has been undergoing an alarming surge blamed on a “double mutant” variant and super-spreader events, has recorded more than 26 million Covid-19 cases.

Last month, Ottawa said only 1.8 percent of travellers to Canada had tested positive for coronavirus, but while India accounted for 20 percent of air travel to Canada, more than half of all positive tests at the border were from flights arriving from the country.

Similar high numbers were also linked to Pakistan.

All travellers to Canada are subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. They must also present a negative Covid test before boarding an international flight, and another upon arrival in Canada.

 
canada Coronavirus India Pakistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Canada Pakistan flight ban, Canada India flights, Canada India ban
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Facebook app store ratings drop amid Israeli attacks on Gaza
Facebook app store ratings drop amid Israeli attacks on Gaza
Muslim man forced to chant Hindu slogans, killed in India
Muslim man forced to chant Hindu slogans, killed in India
Indian fighter jet crashes in Punjab, pilot killed
Indian fighter jet crashes in Punjab, pilot killed
Deadly 'black fungus' surges among India's Covid-19 patients
Deadly ‘black fungus’ surges among India’s Covid-19 patients
Cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken India's west coast
Cyclone Tauktae batters Covid-stricken India’s west coast
Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire after 11 days of fighting
Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire after 11 days of fighting
Israeli strike destroys Gaza building housing AP, Al Jazeera offices
Israeli strike destroys Gaza building housing AP, Al Jazeera offices
Biden tells Netanyahu he expects 'significant de-escalation today' in Gaza
Biden tells Netanyahu he expects ‘significant de-escalation today’ in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu says Gaza building housing media 'legitimate target'
Israeli PM Netanyahu says Gaza building housing media ‘legitimate target’
Israel attacks Gaza's sole Covid-19 laboratory as diplomatic efforts intensify
Israel attacks Gaza’s sole Covid-19 laboratory as diplomatic efforts intensify
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.