Saturday, May 1, 2021  | 18 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Bomb blasts, protests as Myanmar enters fourth month under junta

The power grab triggered massive uprising

SAMAA | - Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Bomb blasts, protests as Myanmar enters fourth month under junta

This handout photo taken and released by Dawei Watch on May 1, 2021 shows protesters holding posters featuring detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi during a demonstration against the military coup in Dawei. Photo: AFP

Explosions blasted off throughout Myanmar’s largest city Yangon on Saturday as protesters held flash marches for democracy, defying a brutal junta that has held onto power for three blood-drenched months.

The country has been in an uproar since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, bringing an abrupt end to Myanmar’s short-lived experiment with democracy.

The power grab triggered a massive uprising, which authorities have tried to quell by deploying lethal force and live ammunition.

As Myanmar entered its fourth month under military rule on Saturday, protesters in commercial hub Yangon — an epicentre of unrest with a heavy security presence — staged flash demonstrations, marching rapidly through the streets to avoid confrontation with police and soldiers.

“We have the truth. Only the truth will prevail,” read a banner that protesters hoisted up as they marched quickly through a neighbourhood, flashing the three-finger salute of defiance.

In Yangon’s Insein township, a bomb blast went off around 10 am near a local school, said a resident staying nearby.

“Some security forces came to check the blast area, but I only watched from a distance from my home because I was worried they would arrest me,” he told AFP, adding that he saw smoke rising.

By afternoon, another two blasts went off in Yankin, further south, according to locals living in the leafy residential township.

“I heard it from my place, I thought it was thunder,” a resident told AFP, adding that the explosions left the security forces nervous.

It remains unclear if anyone was injured by the blasts.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombs — which are exploding with increasing frequency in Yangon.

“They (the junta) have made people live in fear and it is good to have them on edge as well,” the Yankin resident said.

He also praised the flash protesters for their ingenuity to evade arrest and crackdowns.

“Any show of defiance without getting captured or killed is great for the resistance.”

Nearly 760 civilians have been killed in the anti-coup unrest, according to a local monitoring group, though the junta has recorded a far lower death toll.

Deposed leader Suu Kyi has been under house arrest since the military detained her on February 1.

The junta has hit her with a barrage of charges, including sedition and Myanmar’s state secrets law.

Coup-maker Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has continuously justified the putsch as necessary to protect democracy, alleging fraud in November’s election, which Suu Kyi’s party won in a landslide.

FaceBook WhatsApp
myanmar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Myanmar, bomb blasts, protests, junta, coup,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Abbottabad raid was ‘most secretive’ operation of my career: Brenan
Abbottabad raid was ‘most secretive’ operation of my career: Brenan
Turkey to enter full lockdown April 29 to May 17
Turkey to enter full lockdown April 29 to May 17
UK PM under pressure over 'let bodies pile high' comment
UK PM under pressure over ‘let bodies pile high’ comment
Saudi prince strikes conciliatory tone with rival Iran
Saudi prince strikes conciliatory tone with rival Iran
Indian Covid variant found in northern Italy
Indian Covid variant found in northern Italy
India Covid patients flock to makeshift tent for lifesaving oxygen
India Covid patients flock to makeshift tent for lifesaving oxygen
Iran orders probe into 'conspiracy' of leaked Zarif audio
Iran orders probe into ‘conspiracy’ of leaked Zarif audio
Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India
Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India
India Covid deaths climb again as global aid flown in
India Covid deaths climb again as global aid flown in
82 killed in Baghdad Covid-19 hospital fire
82 killed in Baghdad Covid-19 hospital fire
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.