Tuesday, May 4, 2021  | 21 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Bill, Melinda Gates end marriage after 27 years

They are among world's wealthiest couples

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bill, Melinda Gates end marriage after 27 years

Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife and fellow philanthropist Melinda announced on Monday they are divorcing after a 27-year marriage.

One of the world’s wealthiest couples — with a joint fortune estimated at $130 billion — the Gates have channelled billions into charitable work around the globe via their hugely influential foundation.

In announcing their split on Twitter, the couple said they would continue their joint work on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which funds programs in global health, gender equality, education, and other causes.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” they said in a joint statement, posted on each of their official accounts.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives,” they wrote.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.” 

The statement offered no additional details on the split but said: “We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

The announcement comes two years after the divorce of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, another of the world’s wealthiest people, and his wife MacKenzie.       

Met at Microsoft

Bill Gates, 65, was a geeky teenager when he started what would become the world’s most valuable company, and was for a time the world’s richest man and most prominent philanthropist.

He stepped down as Microsoft chief executive in 2008 to devote more time to philanthropy and later left the board, keeping only the title of “founder and technology advisor.”

Melinda Gates, 56, met Bill at Microsoft in 1987, shortly after she joined the tech firm, and the pair married in 1994.

Their foundation is among the world’s richest, having provided more than $54 billion in grants over two decades in areas including malaria and infectious disease control, agricultural research, basic health care and sanitation, in various parts of the world. It has an endowment of more than $46 billion.

In recent years, Bill Gates has largely distanced himself from Microsoft and the tech industry, instead speaking about poverty and health initiatives, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bill gates melinda gates
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Abbottabad raid was ‘most secretive’ operation of my career: Brenan
Abbottabad raid was ‘most secretive’ operation of my career: Brenan
Saudi prince strikes conciliatory tone with rival Iran
Saudi prince strikes conciliatory tone with rival Iran
Setback for Modi with key India state poll loss
Setback for Modi with key India state poll loss
India Covid patients flock to makeshift tent for lifesaving oxygen
India Covid patients flock to makeshift tent for lifesaving oxygen
Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives in India as death toll hits...
Lifesaving oxygen aid arrives in India as death toll hits new record
Iran orders probe into 'conspiracy' of leaked Zarif audio
Iran orders probe into ‘conspiracy’ of leaked Zarif audio
India Covid deaths climb again as global aid flown in
India Covid deaths climb again as global aid flown in
Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India
Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India
India expands faltering Covid-19 vaccine drive as new cases soar
India expands faltering Covid-19 vaccine drive as new cases soar
Israel buries dead after Jewish pilgrim stampede kills 45
Israel buries dead after Jewish pilgrim stampede kills 45
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.