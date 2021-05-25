Bangladesh allows citizens to travel to Israel

Bangladesh has lifted its decades-long ban on travel to Israel, it was reported Monday.

The country’s passports had a clause written on them that said: This Passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel. This clause has now been removed.

Israel welcomed the decision to remove the ban.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal reportedly said they are bringing the changes to ensure that the passports meet the “international standards”, the Indian Express reported.

He clarified that this does not mean that the country is changing its stance on Israel.

