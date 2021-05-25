Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Bangladesh allows citizens to travel to Israel

It removes

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bangladesh allows citizens to travel to Israel

Bangladesh has lifted its decades-long ban on travel to Israel, it was reported Monday.

The country’s passports had a clause written on them that said: This Passport is valid for all countries of the world except Israel. This clause has now been removed.

Israel welcomed the decision to remove the ban.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal reportedly said they are bringing the changes to ensure that the passports meet the “international standards”, the Indian Express reported.

He clarified that this does not mean that the country is changing its stance on Israel.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bangladesh Israel
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Facebook app store ratings drop amid Israeli attacks on Gaza
Facebook app store ratings drop amid Israeli attacks on Gaza
Muslim man forced to chant Hindu slogans, killed in India
Muslim man forced to chant Hindu slogans, killed in India
Deadly 'black fungus' surges among India's Covid-19 patients
Deadly ‘black fungus’ surges among India’s Covid-19 patients
Indian fighter jet crashes in Punjab, pilot killed
Indian fighter jet crashes in Punjab, pilot killed
Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire after 11 days of fighting
Israel, Hamas agree to ceasefire after 11 days of fighting
India tells social media firms to discard 'Indian variant' posts
India tells social media firms to discard ‘Indian variant’ posts
Canada extends Pakistan, India flight ban over Covid
Canada extends Pakistan, India flight ban over Covid
Biden tells Netanyahu he expects 'significant de-escalation today' in Gaza
Biden tells Netanyahu he expects ‘significant de-escalation today’ in Gaza
Israel attacks Gaza's sole Covid-19 laboratory as diplomatic efforts intensify
Israel attacks Gaza’s sole Covid-19 laboratory as diplomatic efforts intensify
IMF proposes $50b plan to end coronavirus pandemic: official
IMF proposes $50b plan to end coronavirus pandemic: official
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.