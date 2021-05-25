Sunday, May 30, 2021  | 17 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

25 dead in India after drinking toxic liquor

Police have arrested 10 men for selling alcohol

SAMAA | - Posted: May 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

File photo: AFP

Listen to the story
At least 25 people have died after drinking toxic alcohol in northern India, police said Sunday. Police have arrested 10 men for selling the liquor in sprawling Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state. “So far 25 persons have died and a few others are admitted in the hospital and are undergoing treatment. Ten persons have been arrested,” Ajab Singh, a police spokesperson, told AFP. Local media reported that the liquor was purchased on Thursday from a shop run by two brothers. Liquor stores in the state had been shuttered under a coronavirus lockdown imposed to combat a devastating wave. About 160,000 people have died countrywide since April 1. But as case numbers started to slow, Uttar Pradesh allowed liquor sales to resume in some districts on May 11 with restricted hours. While it is unclear how the liquor in the Uttar Pradesh case was produced, hundreds of people die every year in India from cheap alcohol made in backstreet distilleries, affordable for even the poorest. Of the estimated five billion litres of alcohol drunk every year in the country, around 40 percent is illegally produced, according to the International Spirits and Wine Association of India. The liquor is often spiked with methanol -- a highly toxic form of alcohol sometimes used as an anti-freeze -- to increase its potency. If ingested, methanol can cause blindness, liver damage and death. Last year, 98 people died in the northern state of Punjab after drinking bootleg booze. And in 2019, some 150 people died in northeastern Assam state, most of them tea plantation workers.
FaceBook WhatsApp

At least 25 people have died after drinking toxic alcohol in northern India, police said Sunday.

Police have arrested 10 men for selling the liquor in sprawling Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state.

“So far 25 persons have died and a few others are admitted in the hospital and are undergoing treatment. Ten persons have been arrested,” Ajab Singh, a police spokesperson, told AFP.

Local media reported that the liquor was purchased on Thursday from a shop run by two brothers.

Liquor stores in the state had been shuttered under a coronavirus lockdown imposed to combat a devastating wave. About 160,000 people have died countrywide since April 1.

But as case numbers started to slow, Uttar Pradesh allowed liquor sales to resume in some districts on May 11 with restricted hours.

While it is unclear how the liquor in the Uttar Pradesh case was produced, hundreds of people die every year in India from cheap alcohol made in backstreet distilleries, affordable for even the poorest.

Of the estimated five billion litres of alcohol drunk every year in the country, around 40 percent is illegally produced, according to the International Spirits and Wine Association of India.

The liquor is often spiked with methanol — a highly toxic form of alcohol sometimes used as an anti-freeze — to increase its potency. If ingested, methanol can cause blindness, liver damage and death.

Last year, 98 people died in the northern state of Punjab after drinking bootleg booze.

And in 2019, some 150 people died in northeastern Assam state, most of them tea plantation workers.

 
Alcoholo India
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
India liquor, Toxic alcohol India,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Man dies trapped inside dinosaur statue in Spain
Man dies trapped inside dinosaur statue in Spain
Hackers interrupt Israeli TV broadcast with pro-Palestine message
Hackers interrupt Israeli TV broadcast with pro-Palestine message
Bangladesh allows citizens to travel to Israel
Bangladesh allows citizens to travel to Israel
Cereal offender? Police probe Finland PM's breakfast bill
Cereal offender? Police probe Finland PM’s breakfast bill
Indian YouTuber arrested over flying dog
Indian YouTuber arrested over flying dog
Taliban warn Afghan neighbours against allowing US bases
Taliban warn Afghan neighbours against allowing US bases
Cyclone Yaas batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter
Cyclone Yaas batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter
India police visit Twitter offices after govt tweet flagged
India police visit Twitter offices after govt tweet flagged
Mass evacuations in India ahead of Yaas cyclone
Mass evacuations in India ahead of Yaas cyclone
Pandemic won't be over until 70% are vaccinated: WHO official
Pandemic won’t be over until 70% are vaccinated: WHO official
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.