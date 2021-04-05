Video: Italian researchers train sniffer dogs to detect Covid-19

A medical team in Rome teaches dogs to recognise Covid-19 samples, with the hope of using the canines for mass-testing in the future.The project, which began 10 days ago at Rome's Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital, envisions training dogs to detect the presence of the coronavirus in human sweat.Covid dog trials have taken place in Finland, Germany, France and the United Arab Emirates, among others, over the past year, although such testing has not yet been adopted more widely, in part due to a lack of peer-reviewed literature.