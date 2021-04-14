US to begin withdrawing troops from Afghanistan on May 1

The US will begin the “final withdrawal” of its troops from Afghanistan on May 1, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday.

“We will hold the Taliban accountable for its commitment not to allow any terrorists to threaten the US or its allies from Afghan soil,” Biden said in a speech announcing an end to America’s longest war.

“The Afghan government has made that commitment to us as well,” he added.

The US president said the country has accomplished its “objective” in Afghanistan, announcing withdrawal of all forces by September 11.

“We will not conduct a hasty rush to the exit,” Biden went on to say. “We will do it responsibly, deliberately and safely.”

“We will ask other countries in the region to support Afghanistan, especially Pakistan, as well as Russia, China, India and Turkey,” he said.