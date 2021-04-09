Friday, April 9, 2021  | 25 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Texas shooting leaves one dead, several critically injured

Suspect has been arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Texas shooting leaves one dead, several critically injured

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
A suspect was arrested after Texas shooting which left a person dead and several injured, the police department confirmed Thursday. The incident in the east town of Bryan took place hours after US President Joe Biden called gun violence an "epidemic" and unveiled plans to tackle the crisis. Officials said the individual shot and wounded one officer following the incident and was an employee of the cabinetry manufacturer where he carried out the shooting. According to Police Chief Eric Buske, officers received a call "at approximately 2:30 this afternoon" about the attack at Kent Moore Cabinets. "One person was deceased at the scene," he told reporters, and four additional victims were transported to the hospital "in critical condition with gunshot injuries." The Bryan Police Department confirmed a total of seven victims, which also included one person with a minor injury and another with a separate medical issue "related to the incident." The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a state trooper "was shot while pursuing an individual suspected of being involved in the shooting in Bryan. He remains in serious but stable condition." It was not immediately clear if the officer was among the Bryan Police Department's tally. The incident follows recent mass gun attacks in Colorado, Georgia and California, with nearly 40,000 people in the United States dying each year from shootings, approximately half of those being suicides. "As you can imagine it's very complex because you have a whole number of workers at the warehouse, and so we're sorting through all that and interviewing witnesses and talking to people to know what happened," Buske told reporters. The issue of gun regulation in the United States is politically fraught. Biden on Thursday announced six executive measures which he said would help tamp down the gun violence crisis, but Republicans immediately attacked the proposal, with the party's senior leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, warning of "unconstitutional overreach."
FaceBook WhatsApp

A suspect was arrested after Texas shooting which left a person dead and several injured, the police department confirmed Thursday.

The incident in the east town of Bryan took place hours after US President Joe Biden called gun violence an “epidemic” and unveiled plans to tackle the crisis.

Officials said the individual shot and wounded one officer following the incident and was an employee of the cabinetry manufacturer where he carried out the shooting.

According to Police Chief Eric Buske, officers received a call “at approximately 2:30 this afternoon” about the attack at Kent Moore Cabinets.

“One person was deceased at the scene,” he told reporters, and four additional victims were transported to the hospital “in critical condition with gunshot injuries.”

The Bryan Police Department confirmed a total of seven victims, which also included one person with a minor injury and another with a separate medical issue “related to the incident.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a state trooper “was shot while pursuing an individual suspected of being involved in the shooting in Bryan. He remains in serious but stable condition.”

It was not immediately clear if the officer was among the Bryan Police Department’s tally.

The incident follows recent mass gun attacks in Colorado, Georgia and California, with nearly 40,000 people in the United States dying each year from shootings, approximately half of those being suicides.

“As you can imagine it’s very complex because you have a whole number of workers at the warehouse, and so we’re sorting through all that and interviewing witnesses and talking to people to know what happened,” Buske told reporters.

The issue of gun regulation in the United States is politically fraught.

Biden on Thursday announced six executive measures which he said would help tamp down the gun violence crisis, but Republicans immediately attacked the proposal, with the party’s senior leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, warning of “unconstitutional overreach.”

 
shooting texas United States
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Texas shooting, Texas, United States, Bryan town,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ties with Israel would bring region 'tremendous benefit': Saudi FM
Ties with Israel would bring region ‘tremendous benefit’: Saudi FM
Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police
Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police
Jordan in security sweep, king's half-brother says under 'house arrest'
Jordan in security sweep, king’s half-brother says under ‘house arrest’
Video: 'Golden Parade' carries pharaohs to new home in Cairo
Video: ‘Golden Parade’ carries pharaohs to new home in Cairo
Only 'immunised' pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah
Only ‘immunised’ pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah
1 billion euros seized as Italy hits at 'PetrolMafias'
1 billion euros seized as Italy hits at ‘PetrolMafias’
Putin signs law allowing him to serve two more terms
Putin signs law allowing him to serve two more terms
US couple arrested while trying to join ISIS
US couple arrested while trying to join ISIS
Explorers Grand Slam: Qatari royal all set to summit Everest
Explorers Grand Slam: Qatari royal all set to summit Everest
Jordan king says palace crisis 'over'
Jordan king says palace crisis ‘over’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.