Sunday, April 25, 2021  | 12 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Taliban ambush kills 7 Afghan policemen

Fighting continues unabated across several Afghanistan provinces

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Taliban ambush kills 7 Afghan policemen

Photo: AFP FILE

At least seven Afghan policemen who were part of a security force guarding copper mines were killed in an ambush by the Taliban on Sunday, officials said, as fighting continued in the violence-wracked country.

The attack in the province of Logar came as the top US military commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, said work had begun to withdraw the remaining foreign forces from the country as ordered by President Joe Biden earlier this month.

“Seven policemen were killed and three wounded when the Taliban ambushed their vehicles in Mohammad Agha district of Logar province,” Dedar Lawang, spokesman for the provincial governor, told AFP.

Police from Logar province, south of the capital Kabul, confirmed the attack.

Afghanistan, whose economy has been severely impacted by decades of conflict and endemic corruption, has reserves of copper, iron, cobalt and lithium.

Fighting continues unabated across several provinces. The interior ministry said Sunday that the Taliban had carried out six suicide attacks and 62 bombings over the previous 10 days, leaving more than 60 civilians dead and 180 wounded.

General Miller, commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, said that work had commenced to hand over the remaining bases to Afghan forces and withdraw the troops from the country.

“As we retrograde to zero US forces, we will turn over the bases primarily to the ministry of defence and other Afghan forces,” Miller told reporters in Kabul, without naming the bases.

“All of our forces are now preparing to retrograde. Officially, the notification date will be the first of May. But at the same time, as we start taking local actions, we’ve already begun that.”

Miller said the military would also hand over all equipment that it does need to take back home.

“We’re looking to ensure that the Afghan security forces have the bases, pieces of equipment, parts that are necessary for the functioning of the military,” he said.

Earlier this month Biden announced that all remaining US forces would be withdrawn by the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, finally ending America’s longest war.

The drawdown delays by around five months an agreement with the Taliban by former US president Donald Trump to withdraw all troops.

A decade ago, the United States had about 100,000 troops in Afghanistan. The troop figure by the end of Trump’s presidency had dropped to 2,500.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghanistan Taliban
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Taliban, Afghanistan, ambush, Afghan policemen
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Madrid man faces 15 years for killing, eating mother
Madrid man faces 15 years for killing, eating mother
Iran asks Interpol to arrest Natanz nuclear plant 'sabotage' suspect
Iran asks Interpol to arrest Natanz nuclear plant ‘sabotage’ suspect
Indian railway 'superhero' saves child from getting hit by train
Indian railway ‘superhero’ saves child from getting hit by train
Rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia hold talks in Baghdad
Rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia hold talks in Baghdad
Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, US jury rules
Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, US jury rules
India's Covid-19 surge and the new variant: what we know
India’s Covid-19 surge and the new variant: what we know
India: Thirteen coronavirus patients killed in hospital fire
India: Thirteen coronavirus patients killed in hospital fire
Oman bars arrivals from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh
Oman bars arrivals from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh
Indonesia navy searching for submarine with 53 aboard
Indonesia navy searching for submarine with 53 aboard
Police employee stabbed to death at station near Paris
Police employee stabbed to death at station near Paris
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.