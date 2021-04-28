Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Saudi prince strikes conciliatory tone with rival Iran

The two countries cut ties in 2016

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Saudi prince strikes conciliatory tone with rival Iran

Photo: AFP FILE

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince on Tuesday struck a conciliatory tone towards the kingdom’s arch-nemesis Iran, saying he sought “good” relations, after sources said the rivals held secret talks in Baghdad.

The two countries, locked in a fierce struggle for regional dominance, cut ties in 2016 after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions following the kingdom’s execution of a revered Shiite cleric.

“Iran is a neighbouring country, and all we aspire for is a good and special relationship with Iran,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman said in a television interview broadcast late Tuesday.

“We do not want Iran’s situation to be difficult. On the contrary, we want Iran to grow… and to push the region and the world towards prosperity.”

He added that Riyadh was working with regional and global partners to find solutions to Tehran’s “negative behaviour”.

That marks a change in tone compared to Prince Mohammad’s previous interviews, in which he lashed out at Tehran, accusing it of fuelling regional insecurity.

The prince did not mention any negotiations with Tehran.

The talks in Baghdad, facilitated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, remained secret until the Financial Times reported that a first meeting had been held on April 9.

An Iraqi government official confirmed the talks to AFP, while a Western diplomat said he had been “briefed in advance” about the effort to “broker a better relationship and decrease tensions”.

Riyadh has officially denied the talks in its state-backed media while Tehran has stayed mum, asserting only that it has “always welcomed” dialogue with Saudi Arabia.

The initiative comes at a time of shifting power dynamics, as US President Joe Biden is seeking to revive the tattered 2015 nuclear deal that was abandoned by Donald Trump.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have backed opposite sides of several regional conflicts, from Syria to Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is fighting the Huthi rebels.

Iran supports the Huthi rebels, who are battling the Saudi-led military coalition that intervened in Yemen’s war in 2015.

The rebels have also stepped up drone and missile strikes on Saudi targets, including its oil facilities.

In his interview, Prince Mohammad renewed calls for a ceasefire and negotiations with the rebels.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Iran Saudi Arabia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Saudi Arabia, Iran, crown prince, Mohammad bin Salman,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Turkey to enter full lockdown April 29 to May 17
Turkey to enter full lockdown April 29 to May 17
UK PM under pressure over 'let bodies pile high' comment
UK PM under pressure over ‘let bodies pile high’ comment
Abbottabad raid was ‘most secretive’ operation of my career: Brenan
Abbottabad raid was ‘most secretive’ operation of my career: Brenan
India's Covid-19 surge and the new variant: what we know
India’s Covid-19 surge and the new variant: what we know
Indian Covid variant found in northern Italy
Indian Covid variant found in northern Italy
India: Thirteen coronavirus patients killed in hospital fire
India: Thirteen coronavirus patients killed in hospital fire
Oman bars arrivals from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh
Oman bars arrivals from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh
Iran orders probe into 'conspiracy' of leaked Zarif audio
Iran orders probe into ‘conspiracy’ of leaked Zarif audio
India Covid patients flock to makeshift tent for lifesaving oxygen
India Covid patients flock to makeshift tent for lifesaving oxygen
Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India
Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.