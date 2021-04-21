Oman bars arrivals from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh

Passengers from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh won’t be allowed to enter Oman after April 24, the country’s top committee on the coronavirus pandemic announced Wednesday.

The decision is aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, The National reported.

Passengers who passed through these countries over the last two weeks would also be barred from entering the sultanate.

Oman has reported at least 1,926 deaths since the virus first emerged in the country. The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 183,770.

Pakistan is currently facing the third wave of coronavirus which, officials say, is more dangerous than the previous two.

Approximately 600 coronavirus patients are being admitted to hospitals every day in Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre’s chief Asad Umar said Wednesday.

The virus has so far claimed 16,600 lives in Pakistan, according to official figures. The number of confirmed cases has jumped to 772,381.