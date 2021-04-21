Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Oman bars arrivals from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh

The ban is aimed at containing the coronavirus spread

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Oman bars arrivals from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh

Passengers undergo routine checks to get their boarding passes at the Muscat International Airport. (Photo: AFP)

Listen to the story
Passengers from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh won’t be allowed to enter Oman after April 24, the country’s top committee on the coronavirus pandemic announced Wednesday. The decision is aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, The National reported. Passengers who passed through these countries over the last two weeks would also be barred from entering the sultanate. Oman has reported at least 1,926 deaths since the virus first emerged in the country. The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 183,770. Pakistan is currently facing the third wave of coronavirus which, officials say, is more dangerous than the previous two. Approximately 600 coronavirus patients are being admitted to hospitals every day in Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre’s chief Asad Umar said Wednesday. The virus has so far claimed 16,600 lives in Pakistan, according to official figures. The number of confirmed cases has jumped to 772,381.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Passengers from Pakistan, India and Bangladesh won’t be allowed to enter Oman after April 24, the country’s top committee on the coronavirus pandemic announced Wednesday.

The decision is aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus, The National reported.

Passengers who passed through these countries over the last two weeks would also be barred from entering the sultanate.

Oman has reported at least 1,926 deaths since the virus first emerged in the country. The total number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 183,770.

Pakistan is currently facing the third wave of coronavirus which, officials say, is more dangerous than the previous two.

Approximately 600 coronavirus patients are being admitted to hospitals every day in Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre’s chief Asad Umar said Wednesday.

The virus has so far claimed 16,600 lives in Pakistan, according to official figures. The number of confirmed cases has jumped to 772,381.

 
Pakistan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Pakistan flights, Pakistan flights news, Oman flights to Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Canada offers permanent residency to 90,000 international graduates
Canada offers permanent residency to 90,000 international graduates
Pakistan and Indian FMs in crossover visits to UAE
Pakistan and Indian FMs in crossover visits to UAE
Queen Elizabeth II lays to rest Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth II lays to rest Prince Philip
Iran asks Interpol to arrest Natanz nuclear plant 'sabotage' suspect
Iran asks Interpol to arrest Natanz nuclear plant ‘sabotage’ suspect
US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels 10 Russian diplomats
US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels 10 Russian diplomats
Indian railway 'superhero' saves child from getting hit by train
Indian railway ‘superhero’ saves child from getting hit by train
Rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia hold talks in Baghdad
Rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia hold talks in Baghdad
Eight family members killed in Afghanistan mosque shooting
Eight family members killed in Afghanistan mosque shooting
Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, US jury rules
Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, US jury rules
Denmark drops AstraZeneca vaccine for good, in European first
Denmark drops AstraZeneca vaccine for good, in European first
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.