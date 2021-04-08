Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Mexican tricksters use elderly disguise to get Covid vaccine

They face charges of identity theft

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 mins ago
Mexican tricksters use elderly disguise to get Covid vaccine

Photo: AFP

Two Mexican men in their 30s managed to get the coronavirus vaccine in the capital by disguising themselves as senior citizens, but were later caught, the authorities said Wednesday.

With their hair and eyebrows colored white, the men visited a vaccination center for over 60s wearing masks and plastic face shields, the city mayor’s office said.

Both presented false identity documents and received the vaccine, but their plan fell apart when they had to speak with a worker at the center afterward.

“A colleague realized the voice was not that (of an old man), and that was when she called the authorities,” Mexico City official Cristina Cruz was quoted by the UNOTV news site as saying.

The imposters face charges of identity theft, she said.

The country of 126 million, whose official Covid-19 death toll of 205,000 is the world’s third highest, has doled out nearly 10 million vaccine doses to medical workers and the elderly.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News mexico
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Cem Gurdeniz,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ties with Israel would bring region 'tremendous benefit': Saudi FM
Ties with Israel would bring region ‘tremendous benefit’: Saudi FM
Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police
Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police
Jordan in security sweep, king's half-brother says under 'house arrest'
Jordan in security sweep, king’s half-brother says under ‘house arrest’
Video: 'Golden Parade' carries pharaohs to new home in Cairo
Video: ‘Golden Parade’ carries pharaohs to new home in Cairo
Only 'immunised' pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah
Only ‘immunised’ pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah
Child among four killed in California shooting
Child among four killed in California shooting
Putin signs law allowing him to serve two more terms
Putin signs law allowing him to serve two more terms
US couple arrested while trying to join ISIS
US couple arrested while trying to join ISIS
Explorers Grand Slam: Qatari royal all set to summit Everest
Explorers Grand Slam: Qatari royal all set to summit Everest
At least 51 killed as Taiwan train derails in tunnel
At least 51 killed as Taiwan train derails in tunnel
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.