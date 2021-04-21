Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Madrid man faces 15 years for killing, eating mother

Suspect had a row with 69-year-old mother in early 2019

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Madrid man faces 15 years for killing, eating mother

GIF image: SAMAA Digital

Spanish prosecutors are demanding a 15-year sentence for a man who strangled his mother, chopped up her body then ate her remains. He went on trial in Madrid this week.

Known as the “cannibal of Ventas” after the district where police discovered the blood-stained flat containing some grisly remains, the suspect — Albert S.G. — is on trial for murder and desecrating a body.

According to the indictment, the incident occurred in early 2019 when the suspect had a row with his 69-year-old mother at the flat they shared in Ventas next to Madrid’s famous bullring.

During the confrontation, he strangled his mother then dragged her into her bedroom where he used a saw and two kitchen knives to cut her up “in order to get rid of the body”, it said.

“Once he had started cutting up the body, he began eating the remains over the course of about 15 days, storing other parts in various plastic containers around the house and in the fridge,” it said.

He also put some of the remains into plastic bags and threw them into the bin.

Testifying in court on Wednesday, a police officer who entered the flat said the suspect told them he had eaten some of the remains raw, while others parts he had cooked or given to the dog, local media reported.

The suspect was arrested on February 23, 2019, after police turned up to inquire after his mother who had been reported missing by a friend, local media reports said at the time.

Asked at the door if his mother was inside, he said she was, and let them in.

“We found a hellish scene,” an unidentified police officer told Telecinco news channel, with police saying the suspect was known for having drug issues.

Prosecutors want him jailed for 15 years and have called for him to pay 90,000 euros ($110,000) in compensation to his older brother.

FaceBook WhatsApp
madrid spain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Madrid, Spain, murder, mother, man kills mother, eats her
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Canada offers permanent residency to 90,000 international graduates
Canada offers permanent residency to 90,000 international graduates
Pakistan and Indian FMs in crossover visits to UAE
Pakistan and Indian FMs in crossover visits to UAE
Queen Elizabeth II lays to rest Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth II lays to rest Prince Philip
Iran asks Interpol to arrest Natanz nuclear plant 'sabotage' suspect
Iran asks Interpol to arrest Natanz nuclear plant ‘sabotage’ suspect
US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels 10 Russian diplomats
US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels 10 Russian diplomats
Indian railway 'superhero' saves child from getting hit by train
Indian railway ‘superhero’ saves child from getting hit by train
Rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia hold talks in Baghdad
Rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia hold talks in Baghdad
Eight family members killed in Afghanistan mosque shooting
Eight family members killed in Afghanistan mosque shooting
Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, US jury rules
Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, US jury rules
Denmark drops AstraZeneca vaccine for good, in European first
Denmark drops AstraZeneca vaccine for good, in European first
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.