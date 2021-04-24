Iran bans passenger flights from Pakistan over Covid

Iran banned on Saturday all passenger flights from and to Pakistan in an attempt to prevent the spread of new variant of the coronavirus, an Iranian news agency reported Saturday.

“The decision was made by Iran’s Health Ministry and would be effective from Saturday midnight,” the government funded IRNA news agency quoted an official as saying.

The country has also placed similar restriction on flights from and to India.

“The Indian coronavirus is a new threat we face,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday in an address to the nation on state TV. “The Indian virus is more dangerous than the English and Brazilian variants.”