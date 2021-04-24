Saturday, April 24, 2021  | 11 Ramadhan, 1442
Iran bans passenger flights from Pakistan over Covid

The ban will come into effect from Saturday midnight

Posted: Apr 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago
Iran bans passenger flights from Pakistan over Covid

An Iran Air Boeing 747 passenger plane sitting on the tarmac of the domestic Mehrabad airport in the Iranian capital Tehran, January 15, 2013. (File photo: AFP)

Listen to the story
Iran banned on Saturday all passenger flights from and to Pakistan in an attempt to prevent the spread of new variant of the coronavirus, an Iranian news agency reported Saturday. “The decision was made by Iran’s Health Ministry and would be effective from Saturday midnight,” the government funded IRNA news agency quoted an official as saying. The country has also placed similar restriction on flights from and to India. “The Indian coronavirus is a new threat we face,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday in an address to the nation on state TV. “The Indian virus is more dangerous than the English and Brazilian variants.”
FaceBook WhatsApp

Iran banned on Saturday all passenger flights from and to Pakistan in an attempt to prevent the spread of new variant of the coronavirus, an Iranian news agency reported Saturday.

“The decision was made by Iran’s Health Ministry and would be effective from Saturday midnight,” the government funded IRNA news agency quoted an official as saying.

The country has also placed similar restriction on flights from and to India.

“The Indian coronavirus is a new threat we face,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday in an address to the nation on state TV. “The Indian virus is more dangerous than the English and Brazilian variants.”

 
