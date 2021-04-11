Sunday, April 11, 2021  | 27 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

India bans export of Covid-19 treatment drug remdesivir

It’s experienced a sharp rise in cases in recent weeks

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
India bans export of Covid-19 treatment drug remdesivir

Photo: AFP

India on Sunday banned the export of remdesivir as infections soared to a new daily high and hospitals grappled with increasing demand for the coronavirus treatment drug.

The vast nation has experienced a sharp rise in cases in recent weeks, adding 152,000 new cases on Sunday to take the toll to 13.3 million infections.

The health ministry said the surge in cases has led to a “sudden spike in demand” for the antiviral drug.

“There is a potential of further increase in this demand in the coming days,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that the export ban would be in place “till the situation improves”.

Remdesivir, made by US pharma giant Gilead, was one of the first drugs to show relative promise in shortening the recovery time for some Covid-19 patients.

But a World Health Organisation-backed study has said that the drug had “little or no effect” on Covid-19 mortality.

Gilead last year signed licensing agreements with generic pharmaceutical producers based in India, Pakistan and Egypt, allowing them to manufacture remdesivir for distribution in 127 mostly low and lower-middle income nations.

Seven firms in India — the world’s biggest producer of generic drugs — are licensed to manufacture remdesivir.

They have a monthly production capacity of up to 3.88 million injection doses, the ministry added.

The ban came as India’s wealthiest state Maharashtra, which has been the main driver of the infection spike, explored announcing a complete lockdown from as early as Monday.

India had shied away from harsh restrictions since a months-long nationwide lockdown — one of the strictest in the world — was gradually lifted last year, amid fears of shattering the already battered economy.

But local authorities have increasingly imposed restrictions, including Maharashtra’s weekend lockdown and night curfew, as cases continue to rise.

The chief minister of Delhi, India’s capital, said Sunday that his government was not in favour of a lockdown, but would consider the drastic measure if hospital beds start running out.

He added that 65 percent of new Covid-19 patients were less than 45 years old.

India, home to the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer, has meanwhile slowed its export of shots due to the spike as several states have warned in recent days that their stocks were running low.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a four-day “vaccine festival” to kick start a “second battle against corona” in a bid to speed up a sluggish vaccination rollout.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Covid News India
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Cem Gurdeniz,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police
Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police
Video: 'Golden Parade' carries pharaohs to new home in Cairo
Video: ‘Golden Parade’ carries pharaohs to new home in Cairo
Only 'immunised' pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah
Only ‘immunised’ pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah
1 billion euros seized as Italy hits at 'PetrolMafias'
1 billion euros seized as Italy hits at ‘PetrolMafias’
Putin signs law allowing him to serve two more terms
Putin signs law allowing him to serve two more terms
Explorers Grand Slam: Qatari royal all set to summit Everest
Explorers Grand Slam: Qatari royal all set to summit Everest
Jordan king says palace crisis 'over'
Jordan king says palace crisis ‘over’
Mexican tricksters use elderly disguise to get Covid vaccine
Mexican tricksters use elderly disguise to get Covid vaccine
Video: Italian researchers train sniffer dogs to detect Covid-19
Video: Italian researchers train sniffer dogs to detect Covid-19
Biden announces all US adults eligible for Covid-19 vaccine
Biden announces all US adults eligible for Covid-19 vaccine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.