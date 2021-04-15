Canada offers permanent residency to 90,000 international graduates

Canada is giving permanent residency to 90,000 recent international graduates and temporary foreign workers.

According to a press release by the Canadian government, international students who have completed a Canadian post-graduate programme in the last four years, not before January 2017, are eligible for the residency.

On the other hand, foreign workers with at least one year of Canadian work experience in healthcare or any other essential field such as food production and distribution will be eligible.

The focus of this new pathway will be on temporary workers employed in our hospitals and long-term care homes and on the frontlines of other essential sectors, as well as international graduates who are driving the economy of tomorrow, the press release said.

Candidates can start applying from May 6, 2021, under the following three streams:

20,000 positions for healthcare workers

30,000 positions for temporary workers in other essential services

40,000 international students graduate from a Canadian institute

The applications will remain open till November 5, 2021.

