Thursday, April 15, 2021  | 2 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Canada offers permanent residency to 90,000 international graduates

Applications open May 6, 2021

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Canada offers permanent residency to 90,000 international graduates

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Canada is giving permanent residency to 90,000 recent international graduates and temporary foreign workers. According to a press release by the Canadian government, international students who have completed a Canadian post-graduate programme in the last four years, not before January 2017, are eligible for the residency. On the other hand, foreign workers with at least one year of Canadian work experience in healthcare or any other essential field such as food production and distribution will be eligible. The focus of this new pathway will be on temporary workers employed in our hospitals and long-term care homes and on the frontlines of other essential sectors, as well as international graduates who are driving the economy of tomorrow, the press release said. Candidates can start applying from May 6, 2021, under the following three streams: 20,000 positions for healthcare workers 30,000 positions for temporary workers in other essential services 40,000 international students graduate from a Canadian institute The applications will remain open till November 5, 2021. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Canada is giving permanent residency to 90,000 recent international graduates and temporary foreign workers.

According to a press release by the Canadian government, international students who have completed a Canadian post-graduate programme in the last four years, not before January 2017, are eligible for the residency.

On the other hand, foreign workers with at least one year of Canadian work experience in healthcare or any other essential field such as food production and distribution will be eligible.

The focus of this new pathway will be on temporary workers employed in our hospitals and long-term care homes and on the frontlines of other essential sectors, as well as international graduates who are driving the economy of tomorrow, the press release said.

Candidates can start applying from May 6, 2021, under the following three streams:

  • 20,000 positions for healthcare workers
  • 30,000 positions for temporary workers in other essential services
  • 40,000 international students graduate from a Canadian institute

The applications will remain open till November 5, 2021.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
canada international students residence
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
canadian residency, canada residence for international students, press release, healthcare workers, temporary workers
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Canada offers permanent residency to 90,000 international graduates
Canada offers permanent residency to 90,000 international graduates
1 billion euros seized as Italy hits at 'PetrolMafias'
1 billion euros seized as Italy hits at ‘PetrolMafias’
India bans export of Covid-19 treatment drug remdesivir
India bans export of Covid-19 treatment drug remdesivir
US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September: official
US to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by September: official
Denmark drops AstraZeneca vaccine for good, in European first
Denmark drops AstraZeneca vaccine for good, in European first
US to begin withdrawing troops from Afghanistan on May 1
US to begin withdrawing troops from Afghanistan on May 1
Ramazan breeds dread in crisis-hit Iraq
Ramazan breeds dread in crisis-hit Iraq
70 killed as battle for Yemen's Marib rages
70 killed as battle for Yemen’s Marib rages
Tennessee high school shooting leaves one dead
Tennessee high school shooting leaves one dead
Texas shooting leaves one dead, several critically injured
Texas shooting leaves one dead, several critically injured
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.