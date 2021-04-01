Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

1 billion euros seized as Italy hits at ‘PetrolMafias’

Police arrest over 50, including a Rolls Royce-riding oil heiress

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
1 billion euros seized as Italy hits at ‘PetrolMafias’

Photo: AFP FILE

Dozens of people were arrested Thursday, including a Rolls Royce-riding oil heiress, as Italian police disrupted a massive fuel fraud by mafia groups.

“Operation PetrolMafias” nabbed over 50 suspects as police seized nearly 1 billion euros in assets linked to mafia money laundering and tax fraud through oil products.

Allegedly carried out by different clans within the Naples’ Camorra and Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta syndicates, the various schemes underscored the “nefarious synergy between mafias and white-collar criminals,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Over 173 million euros were laundered in various oil-related schemes investigated by police since 2015, said prosecutors in Naples, Rome, and two provinces of Calabria at the tip of Italy’s boot where the ‘Ndrangheta crime organisation is firmly entrenched.

Over 1,000 police participated in the operation early Thursday, seizing property, businesses and cash worth nearly 1 billion euros ($1.19 billion).

The probe uncovered “the gigantic convergence” of different mafia groups that came together to illegally import and market fuel products while laundering proceeds via front men and shell companies.

Through fraudulently mislabelling imports or transports of petroleum products, suspects were able to avoid taxes, while a series of paper companies issuing fake payments for nonexistent supplies allowed the clans to launder money from their illegal activities.

In one ‘Ndrangheta diesel fuel scheme involving 12 companies, 5 fuel depots and 37 gas stations, fuel that had evaded excise and value-added tax was put on the market. In one year alone, from 2018 to 2019, suspects evaded paying 5.8 million euros in excise tax.

Film, Fast Cars, and Cash

In Naples and Rome, police targeted the “Moccia” clan, described as one of Italy’s “most powerful and dangerous” groups within the Naples-based Camorra crime syndicate. The clan is skilled at liaising with leading public and private sector figures to help invest illegally-gained proceeds into the legal economy, prosecutors said.

In another scheme, the clan allegedly teamed with a former singer and widow of an oil entrepreneur, Anna Bettozzi, whose inherited business was struggling. Laundered cash injections from the Camorra, and shell companies supplying fake invoices, helped grow her oil business from 9 million euros to 370 million euros in three years, prosecutors said.

Bettozzi, among those arrested Thursday, was found with 300,000 euros in cash when she was stopped in 2019 in a Rolls Royce on her way to the Cannes Film Festival, they said. Another 1.4 million in cash was later seized from her Milan hotel.

The investigation into the oil fraud schemes of the ‘Ndrangheta groups are related to a massive operation against the mafia group in December 2019 that resulted in the arrest of over 300 people.

Most of those nabbed in what amounted to the biggest police swoop in years against clans in Calabria’s Vibo Valentia area currently face judges in a “maxi-trial” to answer for crimes including murder, drug trafficking, extortion, money laundering and abuse of office.

FaceBook WhatsApp
italy
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Cem Gurdeniz,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ties with Israel would bring region 'tremendous benefit': Saudi FM
Ties with Israel would bring region ‘tremendous benefit’: Saudi FM
Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police
Maoist rebels kill 22 Indian security forces in gunbattle: police
Jordan in security sweep, king's half-brother says under 'house arrest'
Jordan in security sweep, king’s half-brother says under ‘house arrest’
Video: 'Golden Parade' carries pharaohs to new home in Cairo
Video: ‘Golden Parade’ carries pharaohs to new home in Cairo
Only 'immunised' pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah
Only ‘immunised’ pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah
Putin signs law allowing him to serve two more terms
Putin signs law allowing him to serve two more terms
US couple arrested while trying to join ISIS
US couple arrested while trying to join ISIS
Explorers Grand Slam: Qatari royal all set to summit Everest
Explorers Grand Slam: Qatari royal all set to summit Everest
Jordan king says palace crisis 'over'
Jordan king says palace crisis ‘over’
At least 51 killed as Taiwan train derails in tunnel
At least 51 killed as Taiwan train derails in tunnel
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.