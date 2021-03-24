Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan passes away

He had been unwell for some months

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan passes away

Photo: Dubai Media Office

Listen to the story
The deputy ruler of Dubai and UAE finance minister, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, passed away Wednesday morning. The news was shared by UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Twitter. "We belong to God and to Him we shall return ... May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion," he tweeted. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون ... رحمك الله يا أخي وسندي ورفيق دربي.. وأحسن مثواك .. وضعت رحالك عند رب كريم رحيم عظيم .. pic.twitter.com/xAw3rXIwoj— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) March 24, 2021 According to UAE's The National, Hamdan had been unwell for some months. Last year in October, he underwent surgery, the details of which were not revealed. Hamdan was born on December 25, 1945, and became the UAE's first finance minister in 1971, the position he had until his death. He was the municipal chairperson of Dubai as well. In 1995, the ruler was appointed as the deputy ruler of Dubai. He worked for education throughout his life and funded multiple scholarships for students coming to the Al-Maktoum Institute from across the world.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The deputy ruler of Dubai and UAE finance minister, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, passed away Wednesday morning.

The news was shared by UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Twitter.

“We belong to God and to Him we shall return … May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion,” he tweeted.

According to UAE’s The National, Hamdan had been unwell for some months. Last year in October, he underwent surgery, the details of which were not revealed.

Hamdan was born on December 25, 1945, and became the UAE’s first finance minister in 1971, the position he had until his death. He was the municipal chairperson of Dubai as well.

In 1995, the ruler was appointed as the deputy ruler of Dubai. He worked for education throughout his life and funded multiple scholarships for students coming to the Al-Maktoum Institute from across the world.

 
dubai shiekh hamdan bin rashid
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
dubai deputy ruler, sheikh hamdan bin rashid al-maktoum, UAE finance minister
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus: Pakistan bans flights from 12 countries from March 23
Coronavirus: Pakistan bans flights from 12 countries from March 23
India's Modi wishes PM Imran Khan speedy recovery from coronavirus
India’s Modi wishes PM Imran Khan speedy recovery from coronavirus
Indian Air Force pilot killed in plane crash
Indian Air Force pilot killed in plane crash
Large asteroid to (safely) zip past Earth
Large asteroid to (safely) zip past Earth
Six Asian women among eight killed in US spa shootings
Six Asian women among eight killed in US spa shootings
US President Biden stumbles as he boards Air Force One
US President Biden stumbles as he boards Air Force One
Takes one to know one: Putin on Biden’s 'killer' comment
Takes one to know one: Putin on Biden’s ‘killer’ comment
Afghan Taliban say US must meet troop withdrawal deadline
Afghan Taliban say US must meet troop withdrawal deadline
Tanzania swears in first female president after Magufuli's sudden death
Tanzania swears in first female president after Magufuli’s sudden death
Bangladesh sentences 14 to death for plotting PM’s assassination
Bangladesh sentences 14 to death for plotting PM’s assassination
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.