Saturday, March 27, 2021  | 12 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Modi aims to expand BJP empire as Indian state votes

Indian PM faces off against West Bengal

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Modi aims to expand BJP empire as Indian state votes

Photo: AFP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces off Saturday against one of his most formidable opponents as West Bengal, a state with a bloody history of political violence, goes to the polls.

Victory in the eastern region of 90 million would be a huge achievement for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party as it seeks to expand its power base beyond its Hindi-speaking northern heartlands.

Because of the need for extra security — thousands have died in political violence in West Bengal since the 1960s — the election is being held over eight phases concluding on April 29.

The campaign has seen huge rallies despite a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in India in recent weeks, including around 800,000 people attending one Modi event in Kolkata.

The north-eastern state of Assam also goes to the polls on Saturday in the first of three phases, while Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry vote on April 6. Results from all are due on May 2.

The election in West Bengal is the most important with the Hindu nationalist BJP pushing hard to win power in the Bengali-speaking region for the first time.

But the party faces a tough opponent in incumbent chief minister Mamata Banerjee, 66, a firebrand whose Trinamool Congress party ended three decades of rule in 2011.

The campaign has been marked by violence with the BJP claiming that more than 100 of its workers have been killed over the last two years, with the Trinamool making similar claims.

Activists from both parties have been shot or hacked to death, their bodies sometimes hung from trees.

Crude bombs, available on the black market for as little as 100 rupees ($1.40), have also been used to kill, maim or intimidate voters.

The mutilated body of one BJP activist, Sukhdev Pramanik, was found face-down in a pond in the village of Chandpara in December.

Sumita, the mother of Shoubhik Dolai, a Trinamool activist killed last month, told AFP that “they pumped bullets into him… I got to know when I saw the news on TV.”

Arati Jerath, a political analyst, said Banerjee has been at the forefront of trying to form an “anti-Modi opposition front”.

In Assam, the BJP leads an alliance and is hopeful of retaining power against a strong coalition of Congress and smaller regional parties.

The state is a polarised polity along ethnic and religious lines, with illegal migration from Bangladesh one of the biggest campaign issues.

A “citizenship list” in Assam state left off almost two million people who were unable to prove they were Indian, many of them Muslims, a process many fear the BJP wants to roll out nationwide.

FaceBook WhatsApp
India Narendra Modi west bengal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
india, indian prime minsiter, narendra modi, Bharatiya Janata Party
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus: Pakistan bans flights from 12 countries from March 23
Coronavirus: Pakistan bans flights from 12 countries from March 23
India's Modi wishes PM Imran Khan speedy recovery from coronavirus
India’s Modi wishes PM Imran Khan speedy recovery from coronavirus
UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan passes away
UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan passes away
Islamic party becomes surprise kingmaker after Israel vote
Islamic party becomes surprise kingmaker after Israel vote
Large asteroid to (safely) zip past Earth
Large asteroid to (safely) zip past Earth
UK schoolteacher suspended for showing Prophet (PBUH) caricature in classroom
UK schoolteacher suspended for showing Prophet (PBUH) caricature in classroom
Giant ship grounding blocks Egypt's Suez Canal
Giant ship grounding blocks Egypt’s Suez Canal
Attempt to refloat megaship blocking Egypt's Suez Canal fails: company
Attempt to refloat megaship blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal fails: company
Bangladesh sentences 14 to death for plotting PM’s assassination
Bangladesh sentences 14 to death for plotting PM’s assassination
Poll points to AstraZeneca concerns as Europe protests grow
Poll points to AstraZeneca concerns as Europe protests grow
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.