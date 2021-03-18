Thursday, March 18, 2021  | 3 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Man charged with eight murders in Atlanta shootings

Suspect is 21-year-old

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Man charged with eight murders in Atlanta shootings

Law enforcement personnel leave a massage parlor where a person was shot and killed on March 16, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: AFP

A 21-year-old suspect described as a sex addict was charged Wednesday with murdering eight people in spas around the US city of Atlanta, in triple attacks that have deeply shaken the Asian-American community.

Police said Robert Aaron Long has denied a racist motive to Tuesday’s attacks — in which six of the victims were women of Asian origin — but that they had yet to determine the shooter’s reason for opening fire.

“The suspect did take responsibility for the shootings,” Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County  Office told a news conference.

Long, who is white, “does claim it was not racially motivated,” Baker added, but stressed that “this is still early” in the investigation.

The suspect “apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction,” Baker said.

Long told police he had frequented massage parlors in the past and launched the attacks as a form of vengeance — against “a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate.”

With a probe ongoing into the motive, the attacks thrust the spotlight onto a spike in violence targeting Asian-Americans — fueled during the Covid-19 pandemic, activists believe, by talk of the “Chinese virus” by former president Donald Trump and others.

“We have lost so many lives this past year. We have seen racism and discrimination and a surge of violence against Asian-Americans who are scapegoated because of the pandemic,” Sam Park, a local representative of the Asian-American community, told AFP in Atlanta.

“It shocks the conscience,” he said of the attacks, which drew reactions of outrage and solidarity from across the nation.

President Joe Biden, who spoke out last week against the spike in anti-Asian violence, once again called it “very troublesome” — while stressing that motivation in the Atlanta shootings had yet to be determined.

“I know that Asian-Americans are very concerned,” said Biden.

Eight counts of murder

Tuesday’s rampage began with an attack at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, an Atlanta suburb, where four of the victims were killed and a man was wounded.

Police said four women were subsequently killed in attacks on two neighboring spas in the northeast of Atlanta.

In the initial attack, the county sheriff’s department has charged Long with four counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

He was also charged with four counts of murder relating to the double Atlanta attack, the city’s police department announced.

Authorities arrested Long after tracking his phone following a brief pursuit about 150 miles (240 kilometers) from Atlanta, officials said.

After he was detained, “he made a comment… that he was headed to Florida and that he was going to do similar acts in that state,” Baker said, adding that Long wanted to target “some type of porn industry.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
atlanta shootings
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minneapolis reaches $27m 'wrongful death' settlement with George Floyd family
Minneapolis reaches $27m ‘wrongful death’ settlement with George Floyd family
Indian Air Force pilot killed in plane crash
Indian Air Force pilot killed in plane crash
Spanish police find first European-made narco submarine
Spanish police find first European-made narco submarine
Six Asian women among eight killed in US spa shootings
Six Asian women among eight killed in US spa shootings
Afghan Taliban say US must meet troop withdrawal deadline
Afghan Taliban say US must meet troop withdrawal deadline
Surging deaths, hundreds disappeared in Myanmar unrest: UN
Surging deaths, hundreds disappeared in Myanmar unrest: UN
New York pays emotional tribute to over 30,000 Covid deaths
New York pays emotional tribute to over 30,000 Covid deaths
Three killed as Myanmar protests continue after overnight violence
Three killed as Myanmar protests continue after overnight violence
UN calls for women's 'meaningful' role in Afghan peace
UN calls for women’s ‘meaningful’ role in Afghan peace
Man charged with eight murders in Atlanta shootings
Man charged with eight murders in Atlanta shootings
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.