Indian Air Force pilot killed in plane crash

An Indian Air Force plane crashed during a combat training mission at an airbase in central India Wednesday.

Group Captain A Gupta died in the tragic accident, the Indian Air Force confirmed in a statement.

The pilot was flying a MiG-21 Bison aircraft which crashed while taking off, it has been reported.

“IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members,” the Indian force said.

It has even ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.

