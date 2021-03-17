Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Indian Air Force pilot killed in plane crash

A MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashed in central India

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Indian Air Force pilot killed in plane crash

Photo: Indian Air Force

An Indian Air Force plane crashed during a combat training mission at an airbase in central India Wednesday.

Group Captain A Gupta died in the tragic accident, the Indian Air Force confirmed in a statement.

The pilot was flying a MiG-21 Bison aircraft which crashed while taking off, it has been reported.

“IAF expresses deep condolences and stands firmly with the family members,” the Indian force said.

It has even ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the accident.

On August 7, 2020 14 people were killed and 15 others were seriously injured when an Indian passenger jet skidded off the runway after landing in heavy rain, officials said.

Air India Express said more than 190 passengers and crew were onboard the plane, which left from Dubai and landed at Kozhikode airport in the southern state of Kerala.

Television pictures showed part of the fuselage of the jet ripped apart, although there was no sign of any fire.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Indian air force mig-21 bison
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Minneapolis reaches $27m 'wrongful death' settlement with George Floyd family
Minneapolis reaches $27m ‘wrongful death’ settlement with George Floyd family
Spanish police find first European-made narco submarine
Spanish police find first European-made narco submarine
Italian drug ring dismantled thanks to grandma's tip
Italian drug ring dismantled thanks to grandma’s tip
Indian Air Force pilot killed in plane crash
Indian Air Force pilot killed in plane crash
New York pays emotional tribute to over 30,000 Covid deaths
New York pays emotional tribute to over 30,000 Covid deaths
Surging deaths, hundreds disappeared in Myanmar unrest: UN
Surging deaths, hundreds disappeared in Myanmar unrest: UN
Three killed as Myanmar protests continue after overnight violence
Three killed as Myanmar protests continue after overnight violence
UN calls for women's 'meaningful' role in Afghan peace
UN calls for women’s ‘meaningful’ role in Afghan peace
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.