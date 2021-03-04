Thursday, March 4, 2021  | 19 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Germany approves AstraZeneca jab for over-65s

Berlin previously said it lacked sufficient data

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Germany approves AstraZeneca jab for over-65s

A vial containing the Covid-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca-Oxford at the Robert Bosch hospital in Stuttgart, Germany. Photo: AFP

Germany’s vaccine commission on Thursday approved the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for people over 65 following the publication of new data from the UK.

“The vaccine commission now recommends the AstraZeneca vaccine for people over 65 as well. This is good news for older people who are waiting for a jab,” said Health Minister Jens Spahn.

Germany had previously said it lacked sufficient data to greenlight the vaccine for older people.

But in an online statement, the vaccine commission said it had now revised its decision based on new data from England and Scotland, where the vaccine is already being rolled out among older people.

“The data, which have only been available for a few days… provide the first robust results showing effectiveness in older people after one dose,” the statement said.

It added that the studies had shown the vaccine to be effective in preventing the most serious cases of the Covid-19 disease.

The commission recommended that the first and second AstraZeneca jabs should be administered 12 weeks apart where possible, while people who had already been infected should receive one jab at least six months after diagnosis.

Health Minister Spahn said that Germany’s vaccine law would soon be changed to reflect the new recommendations.

Thursday’s announcement came after Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that the commission would be changing its position on the AstraZeneca jab.

The German government had been criticised in recent weeks for muddled communications about the AstraZeneca jab, leading to a public perception that the vaccine was less effective than those developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

Some of the Germans first in line for a Covid-19 jab have spurned the AstraZeneca offer, leaving the country with hundreds of thousands of unopened doses.

Greenlighting the jab for the oldest age groups is expected to help Germany work through the backlog and pick up the pace of its sluggish vaccine rollout.

FaceBook WhatsApp
astrazeneca vaccine Coronavirus germany
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
Germany, AstraZeneca vaccine, coronavirus, over-65s
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Indian rooster kills owner with cockfight blade
Three female media workers shot to death in Afghanistan
Three female media workers shot to death in Afghanistan
Nigeria police say 317 students abducted in latest kidnapping
Nigeria police say 317 students abducted in latest kidnapping
Yemen rebels claim Saudi strikes, threaten new attacks
Yemen rebels claim Saudi strikes, threaten new attacks
HRW urges Iran to probe deadly shooting on Pakistan border
HRW urges Iran to probe deadly shooting on Pakistan border
UK court okays extradition of Indian celebrity jeweller
UK court okays extradition of Indian celebrity jeweller
Several buildings damaged as strong earthquake hits Greece
Several buildings damaged as strong earthquake hits Greece
Chinese blogger charged with 'defaming martyrs' after border-clash posts
Chinese blogger charged with ‘defaming martyrs’ after border-clash posts
Saudi crown prince 'approved' Khashoggi murder: US intelligence
Saudi crown prince ‘approved’ Khashoggi murder: US intelligence
Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech
Trump airs grievances, teases 2024 run in post-presidential speech
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.