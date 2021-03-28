Sunday, March 28, 2021  | 13 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Global

Explosion outside cathedral in Indonesia: media

10 people injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Explosion outside cathedral in Indonesia: media

Photo: AFP

An explosion occurred outside a cathedral in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday, local media reported, in what a priest described as a suicide attack.

But the blast’s cause could not be independently verified by AFP and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News footage showed cars near the building were damaged as police cordoned off the area.

The explosion at the city’s main Catholic cathedral happened just after Sunday services wrapped up, a man identified as the church’s pastor told Metro TV.

“We were finishing the service and people were going home when it happened,” the man, identified by his first name Willem, was quoted as saying.

The pastor said a congregant tried to prevent what he described as a “suicide bomber” from entering the church, adding that about 10 people were injured.

Churches have been targeted in the past by extremists in Indonesia, the world’s biggest Muslim-majority nation.

In 2018, a dozen people were killed when a family of suicide bombers blew themselves up at churches during Sunday services in Indonesia’s second-biggest city Surabaya.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bomb blast indonesia
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Coronavirus: Pakistan bans flights from 12 countries from March 23
Coronavirus: Pakistan bans flights from 12 countries from March 23
UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan passes away
UAE finance minister Sheikh Hamdan passes away
Islamic party becomes surprise kingmaker after Israel vote
Islamic party becomes surprise kingmaker after Israel vote
Large asteroid to (safely) zip past Earth
Large asteroid to (safely) zip past Earth
UK schoolteacher suspended for showing Prophet (PBUH) caricature in classroom
UK schoolteacher suspended for showing Prophet (PBUH) caricature in classroom
Giant ship grounding blocks Egypt's Suez Canal
Giant ship grounding blocks Egypt’s Suez Canal
Attempt to refloat megaship blocking Egypt's Suez Canal fails: company
Attempt to refloat megaship blocking Egypt’s Suez Canal fails: company
Bangladesh sentences 14 to death for plotting PM’s assassination
Bangladesh sentences 14 to death for plotting PM’s assassination
Five shot dead in new deadly clashes in Bangladesh
Five shot dead in new deadly clashes in Bangladesh
Poll points to AstraZeneca concerns as Europe protests grow
Poll points to AstraZeneca concerns as Europe protests grow
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.