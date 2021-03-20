Saturday, March 20, 2021  | 5 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Global

Coronavirus: Pakistan bans flights from 12 countries from March 23

The restriction will remain in place till April 5

Pakistan has banned arrivals from 12 countries from March 23 to April 5, its Civil Aviation Authority announced Saturday.

These 12 C-category countries include Botswana, Brazil, Columbia, Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.

Travellers from 20 A-category countries do not require any PCR test to enter Pakistan.

These countries include Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Mongolia, Mauritania, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Trinidad and Tobago and Vietnam.

All other countries fall in the B category. Travellers from these countries require negative PCR test results on arrival in Pakistan. The results must not be older than 72 hours.

Coronavirus Covid News government updates Pakistan
 
RELATED STORIES

