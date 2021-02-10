Wednesday, February 10, 2021  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Global

Sri Lankan Muslims want PM Khan to ‘speak’ for them

The Pakistan premier is going to Colombo on February 23

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Sri Lankan Muslims want PM Khan to ‘speak’ for them

Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the government policy of forced cremations of Muslims who died of the Covid-19 coronavirus, outside a cemetery in Colombo. (AFP)

Listen
Muslims in Sri Lanka have asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss their concerns with Sri Lankan officials during his visit to the island nation later this month. NM Ameen, the president of the Sri Lankan Muslim Council, told Arab News that they will welcome Khan who is coming to Sri Lanka for the first time after taking over the office of the Pakistan PM. “He is in a vantage position to speak on behalf of the Sri Lankan Muslims,” Ameen was quoted as saying. PM Khan is expected to reach Sri Lanka on a two-day visit on February 23. He will meet the Sri Lankan president, prime minister and the foreign minister. He will also address the Sri Lankan parliament. In March 2020, the Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka made cremation mandatory for people who die of coronavirus. The new rule not only outraged Muslims around the world but also the Christians who bury their dead. According to reports, Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has given an assurance that the government will allow Muslims to bury their dead. PM Khan, after Rajapaksa’s speech in the parliament, said in a Twitter post that he welcomes Rajapaksa’s assurance in the Sri Lankan parliament.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan

Muslims in Sri Lanka have asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss their concerns with Sri Lankan officials during his visit to the island nation later this month.

NM Ameen, the president of the Sri Lankan Muslim Council, told Arab News that they will welcome Khan who is coming to Sri Lanka for the first time after taking over the office of the Pakistan PM.

“He is in a vantage position to speak on behalf of the Sri Lankan Muslims,” Ameen was quoted as saying.

PM Khan is expected to reach Sri Lanka on a two-day visit on February 23. He will meet the Sri Lankan president, prime minister and the foreign minister. He will also address the Sri Lankan parliament.

In March 2020, the Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka made cremation mandatory for people who die of coronavirus. The new rule not only outraged Muslims around the world but also the Christians who bury their dead.

According to reports, Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has given an assurance that the government will allow Muslims to bury their dead.

PM Khan, after Rajapaksa’s speech in the parliament, said in a Twitter post that he welcomes Rajapaksa’s assurance in the Sri Lankan parliament.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Sri Lanka Muslim population, Sri Lanka COVID, Sri Lanka Muslim
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Biden ends US support for Yemen war
Biden ends US support for Yemen war
Trump trial begins but Republicans signal likely acquittal
Trump trial begins but Republicans signal likely acquittal
Tens of thousands rally in growing protests against Myanmar coup
Tens of thousands rally in growing protests against Myanmar coup
Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks over energy, infrastructure projects
Turkmenistan, Taliban hold talks over energy, infrastructure projects
WHO mission to China fails to find source of coronavirus
WHO mission to China fails to find source of coronavirus
Casualties feared in India floods after Himalayan glacier breaks: officials
Casualties feared in India floods after Himalayan glacier breaks: officials
Sri Lankan Muslims want PM Khan to ‘speak’ for them
Sri Lankan Muslims want PM Khan to ‘speak’ for them
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.