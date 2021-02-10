Sri Lankan Muslims want PM Khan to ‘speak’ for them

Muslims in Sri Lanka have asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss their concerns with Sri Lankan officials during his visit to the island nation later this month.

NM Ameen, the president of the Sri Lankan Muslim Council, told Arab News that they will welcome Khan who is coming to Sri Lanka for the first time after taking over the office of the Pakistan PM.

“He is in a vantage position to speak on behalf of the Sri Lankan Muslims,” Ameen was quoted as saying.

PM Khan is expected to reach Sri Lanka on a two-day visit on February 23. He will meet the Sri Lankan president, prime minister and the foreign minister. He will also address the Sri Lankan parliament.

In March 2020, the Buddhist-majority Sri Lanka made cremation mandatory for people who die of coronavirus. The new rule not only outraged Muslims around the world but also the Christians who bury their dead.

According to reports, Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has given an assurance that the government will allow Muslims to bury their dead.

PM Khan, after Rajapaksa’s speech in the parliament, said in a Twitter post that he welcomes Rajapaksa’s assurance in the Sri Lankan parliament.