Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Saudi Arabia bans arrivals from 20 countries, including Pakistan

The restriction is aimed at controlling coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Saudi passengers queue for a temperature check at terminal 5 in the King Fahad International Airport, designated for domestic flights, in the capital Riyadh on May 31, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

Saudi Arabia banned on Tuesday passengers coming to the kingdom from at least 20 countries, including Pakistan, according to the Saudi Press Agency. These countries include Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Portugal, South Africa, Sweden, Turkey, UAE, UK, Swiss Confederation and the US. The SPA reported that the “temporary suspension” is aimed at controlling and preventing the spread of coronavirus. The restriction will also apply to passengers coming via these countries. However, Saudi nationals, diplomats, health practitioners and their families will be allowed to enter the kingdom “in accordance with the precautionary measures imposed by the Ministry of Health”.
